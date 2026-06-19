Pezeshkian: Leader’s Message Points to Iran’s Victory in Negotiations

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has welcomed the recent message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei on the negotiation process and efforts to end the war, describing it as significant support for diplomatic efforts.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, President Pezeshkian described the Leader’s message as a clear and decisive roadmap that defines the responsibilities of all state institutions in safeguarding Iran’s national interests and dignity.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian expressed profound gratitude for the Leader’s illuminating guidance and unwavering support.

He emphasized that the Leader’s message plays a pivotal role in setting the broad framework for the negotiations and clarifying the duties of all relevant bodies.

In addition, the president highlighted the Leader’s kind attention and backing for the sincere efforts of Iranian officials and specialized negotiation teams working to secure the interests of the Iranian nation, calling it a major source of encouragement and a valuable asset for continuing this strategic path.

He stressed that all decision-making and executive organs of the Islamic Republic consider themselves fully committed to precisely following the guidelines of the Supreme Leader.

He further stated that the enlightening and explicit message of the Supreme Leader, addressed to the Iranian nation, clearly defines the responsibilities of all effective components in the upcoming negotiation process.

The Iranian President also noted that the Leader’s permission to begin negotiations aimed at securing the interests of the Iranian people has been warmly received by officials, who view it as a strong boost for advancing diplomatic efforts.

Pezeshkian added that, as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, he remains fully committed to prioritizing the Supreme Leader’s guidance and safeguarding the rights of the Iranian nation as well as the Axis of Resistance.

He also emphasized that the protection of national interests, along with the preservation of the honor, dignity, and authority of the Iranian nation, represents the core red line in all decision-making processes.

Finally, he concluded that, with maximum precision from the negotiation team and firm reliance on divine support, Iranian officials remain confident that a great victory will ultimately be achieved in the course of the negotiations.