Iran Warns of ‘Reciprocal Measures’ If US Breaks Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top security body has warned that any violation by the United States of the recently signed memorandum of understanding [MoU] between the two countries will trigger a predetermined countermeasure.

The Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] issued a message on Friday, two days after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his American counterpart Donald Trump remotely signed the MoU that brings about a permanent end to the illegal US-"Israeli" war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei hailed Iranian officials’ efforts to reach the agreement, while noting that Trump used various leverage points out of desperation.

The SNSC’s Secretariat assured the Leader and the Iranian nation that it will show no leniency in carrying out Ayatollah Khamenei’s orders in safeguarding the rights of the Iranian people and the Resistance Front, honoring the blood of martyrs, and advancing future talks on the basis of the Islamic Republic’s interests and welfare.

The secretariat also noted that it “will not rest until the full rights of the Iranian people are secured and the pure and sacred blood of our martyrs is avenged.”

“In this regard, with complete distrust of the treacherous and covenant-breaking enemy, and with precise monitoring of the process of negotiations and the implementation of the agreements, should any violation or breach occur on the American side, a reciprocal measure will be taken according to the predetermined plan.”

The 14-point deal, brokered with Pakistani mediation and regional backing, sets a 60-day timeline for further talks on a final agreement and calls for a permanent end to hostilities, including in Lebanon.

It also outlines phased US sanctions relief, lifting of the naval blockade on Iran within 30 days, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic, a US-backed $300 billion reconstruction plan, release of frozen Iranian assets, and Iran’s pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons, with further talks on its enriched uranium stockpile.

The MoU has triggered sharp criticism in Washington, where some lawmakers argue that months of military escalation imposed heavy costs on the US while yielding significant gains for Iran.