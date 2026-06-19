Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room rejected “Israeli” accusations that Hezbollah had violated the ceasefire, arguing that it is the occupation that has consistently breached every agreement while continuing military operations, attacks on civilians and attempts to advance into areas of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In response to “Israeli” claims that Hezbollah has violated the ceasefire, the Islamic Resistance affirms that the enemy has not honored a single ceasefire agreement since November 27, 2024, through April 16, 2026, and up to the most recent Iranian-American understanding, whose first provision explicitly called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Instead, the “Israeli” enemy has continued its repeated violations of the ceasefire, committing massacres, destroying residential buildings and civilian infrastructure and pressing ahead with ground attacks through attempts to infiltrate and seize villages and areas it had failed to reach before the agreement.

The extent of “Israeli” disregard for the ceasefire was made clear when the enemy’s Chief of Staff, the criminal Eyal Zamir, openly declared two weeks ago that “there is no ceasefire in Lebanon.” Yesterday, the army’s spokesperson reaffirmed that occupation forces would continue their operations in southern Lebanon.

As it has done repeatedly, the enemy resorts to targeting civilians and peaceful villages whenever it fails to confront the Resistance fighters and seeks to conceal its battlefield losses and setbacks. That was once again the case today following the successful efforts of our fighters to repel its attempted advance toward Ali Al-Taher Hill last night.

The Islamic Resistance will remain vigilant in the face of any aggression. Our fighters will continue to defend their land and their people with courage and the spirit of Karbala, confronting the enemy on the battlefield and inflicting heavy losses on its ranks. Dozens of its officers and soldiers have been killed or wounded, while its military vehicles have sustained devastating damage.

The days, the nights and the battlefield itself will bear witness to the truth.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}