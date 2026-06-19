South Korea’s Lee: Trump Open to Phased North Korea Nuclear Strategy

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that US President Donald Trump is open to considering a phased approach to addressing North Korea’s nuclear issue, focusing first on limiting immediate threats while leaving full denuclearization as a longer-term goal.

Speaking after returning from the G7 summit in France, Lee said he proposed a step-by-step strategy during discussions with Trump, which would prioritize halting further development of nuclear materials and missile capabilities by North Korea.

According to Lee, Trump responded positively, saying the idea “could be one way” and indicating he would consider it further.

Lee said he emphasized that North Korea is already believed to possess nuclear weapons and continues producing material capable of generating multiple warheads each year. He also warned that sanctions alone are unlikely to be effective, pointing to North Korea’s military cooperation with Russia and its advancing missile technology.

The South Korean president said Trump also expressed renewed interest in engaging with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though he acknowledged uncertainty over how to restart meaningful dialogue.

Trump previously held historic summits with Kim during his first term, including meetings in Singapore and Hanoi, but negotiations ultimately collapsed in 2019.

Lee also said Trump showed interest in expanding defense industrial cooperation, including asking whether South Korea could rapidly build 10 US warships. Lee responded that it was feasible, noting that Seoul has already agreed to significant shipbuilding investments in the United States under a broader trade arrangement.

During the G7 visit, Lee said informal discussions with Trump lasted longer than a typical formal summit meeting, allowing for broader exchanges on security and economic cooperation. He also met several other world leaders on the trip.

Separately, Lee said he raised the possibility of a papal visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone during a meeting with Pope Leo, who reportedly said he would consider the idea.