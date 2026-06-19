Trump Jokes He Considered Awarding Himself Medal of Honor

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump joked during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House that he once considered awarding himself the nation’s highest military decoration, but said he was told he was not allowed to do so and could not find a justification for receiving it.

Speaking at an East Room ceremony on June 18, Trump made the remark while presenting the Medal of Honor to several US service members, including retired Marine Corps Major James Capers Jr., posthumously to Marine Corps Colonel John Ripley, and retired Army Major Nicholas Dockery.

The Medal of Honor is the highest military award in the United States and is given to members of the armed forces who demonstrate extraordinary bravery in combat beyond the call of duty. It is awarded by the president on behalf of Congress.

Trump’s comment was made in a joking tone during the formal event, which was focused on honoring military heroism.