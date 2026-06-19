’Israeli’ Media: IOF Fails to Occupy Ali Al-Taher in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media reported that occupation forces [IOF] failed to occupy the Ali al-Taher heights in the Nabatieh district of South Lebanon.

According to “Israeli” outlets, intense confrontations erupted as IOF units attempted to advance toward the area, where Islamic Resistance fighters, Hezbollah, reportedly responded with ATGM strikes and drone attacks targeting tanks and troop movements, resulting in significant casualties among occupation forces.

Meanwhile, further reports indicated that the wounded troops had been evacuated from Lebanese territory.

In the same context, "Israel's" Channel 14 added that "the situation in Lebanon is very dangerous for our soldiers," noting that "if there is no chance of success for our soldiers there, simply remove them."

Similarly, other outlets stated that the security situation for IOF troops in Lebanon had been one of the most difficult in "Israel's" history, noting incidents of a tank driving on top of an IED as well as heavy missile fire striking military vehicles.

Earlier this day, "Israel" launched a wave of airstrikes on residential areas across South Lebanon, martyring and wounding civilians in multiple towns, including Harouf, Kfar Sir, al-Sharqiyeh, Qatrani, Habboush, Toul, Dweir, and al-Jabour, as IOF forces continued targeting civilians, medical personnel, and homes despite the ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end regional hostilities.

Separately, Hezbollah fighters confronted an overnight "Israeli" advance toward Kfar Tibnit, targeting military movements with guided missiles and pre-planned ambushes that damaged several vehicles.

According to the Resistance, its fighters lured IOF forces into a kill zone on the Kfar Tibnit–Ali al-Taher axis before engaging them with multiple weapons and targeting three Merkava tanks, reaffirming that the area would remain impervious to “Israeli” incursions.