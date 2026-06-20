IRG’s Qaani Warns ‘Israel’ after Hezbollah Retaliation: Gaza Has Its Flood

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Al-Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, warned that “Israel” must learn lessons from its defeats against Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement and recognize that “Gaza also has its flood.”

“Gaza also has its flood. When we said Hezbollah has Mirsad [drones], you did not pay attention, and you got trapped. Who will answer for the one hundred casualties?” Qa’ani wrote in a post on his X account on Friday.

Qa’ani continued, “Gaza also has its flood. If you move according to the will of your politicians, you will be caught in the storm. Be careful.”

The Mersad is a small drone used for reconnaissance by the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

Mersad is also the name of a historic Iranian military operation. In July 1988, Iran's armed forces crushed an MKO offensive backed by Saddam Hussein's regime, killing or wounding over 4,800 enemy forces and destroying 120 tanks and 400 armored vehicles.

In one operation in recent days, a Hezbollah drone struck an “Israeli” military position, killing a soldier identified as Alexander Filin and wounding seven others, according to the “Israeli” army.

In a separate attack, a roadside bomb targeted another “Israeli” occupation force, wounding four soldiers. “Israeli” media reported that two of the injured are in critical condition.

Iranian officials have repeatedly specified that halting “Israeli” attacks across all regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, is among the main objectives of the Islamabad MoU.