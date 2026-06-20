Iran Delays Swiss Meeting As “Israel” Continues Aggression on Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that the talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland on a recently inked memorandum of understanding [MoU] have been postponed, as “Israel” keeps up its attacks on Lebanon in violation of the MoU.

The talks were set to take place in Switzerland on Friday under the ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ signed between the US and Iran a day ago, after the two sides agreed on a 14-point accord on Monday. Under the deal, Washington and Tehran have agreed on a framework to end the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate on key issues within 60 days.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Baghaei outlined the procedural roadmap for the next phase of Iran-US talks, emphasizing that “necessary consultations” are already underway through intermediaries.

"Necessary consultations are being conducted through mediators for this purpose. If the required conditions for the start of negotiations are met, an announcement will be made,” he said.

The spokesperson underscored that the MoU sets clear prerequisites for moving toward a comprehensive agreement.

“According to the text of the memorandum of understanding, the commencement of final agreement negotiations is contingent upon the initiation of the implementation of provisions outlined in clauses 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the MoU and its continuation,” Baghaei emphasized.

He further noted that the scheduled Iran-US talks have been delayed as its original purpose had been largely fulfilled through alternative means.

"One of the main objectives of the Switzerland meeting on Friday was the signing of the text of the memorandum on ending the imposed war," he said.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, he added, it was also planned that discussions would be held regarding the arrangements for final agreement negotiations.

"Given that the signing of the memorandum of understanding was carried out digitally in the early hours of June 18, holding the meeting in Switzerland is not urgent," Baghaei explained.

"However, we are planning to hold a meeting in the coming days," the Iranian spokesperson said.

The 14-point “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” was formally signed by the presidents of both countries early on Thursday, with the text finalized and the agreement officially in effect. It was finalized on Sunday, following months of intensive negotiations mediated by Pakistan, with support from other regional countries.

Under the MoU, the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, should immediately end. Also, US needs to lift its illegal naval blockade against Iran. It also provides for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.