By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, June 19, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and based on the legitimate right to resist occupation and liberate the land, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and within the framework of the Ashura operations:

after monitoring an “Israeli” army force consisting of an armored unit and an infantry unit attempting to infiltrate toward the northern side of the Ali Al-Taher hill, the Islamic Resistance fighters lured the force into a kill zone and then engaged it with various weapons. They targeted three Merkava tanks with guided missiles, resulting in their destruction and causing them to catch fire. The fighters then continued confronting the enemy force with intensive barrages of rockets and artillery shells. The clashes were still ongoing at the time this statement was issued. and following Statement No. (1), after the Islamic Resistance fighters set a deadly ambush for an “Israeli” army force that was attempting to maneuver and infiltrate toward the northern side of Ali Al-Taher Hill via an unobservable route, a second “Israeli” force attempted to advance to evacuate the dead and wounded under heavy smoke cover while simultaneously firing dozens of illumination flares into the area. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted this force with a barrage of rockets and mortar fire, scoring confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}