Iran Warns Against MoU Breach, Vows harsh Response

By Staff, Agencies

Senior Iranian political and military officials have warned the United States over its implementation of a bilateral memorandum of understanding [MoU], threatening a “smart and deterrent” response if Washington fails to meet its commitments.

Ebrahim Azizi, in a post on X, directly accused the US of failing to implement the first article of the MoU, asserting that this failure demonstrates a lack of will on Washington’s part to earn the trust of the Iranian people.

“Let it be clear: we remain steadfast,” Azizi wrote, adding that if the current situation continues, “the price will be high, beginning with our smart and deterrent response.”

Article 1 of the MoU stipulates the end of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Separately, Mehdi Tabatabaei, the Iranian president’s aide for Public Relations, classified "Israel" as the "main enemy of security and peace in the Middle East."

In a post on X, Tabatabaei emphasized that "Iran remains committed to all its obligations until they are violated by others, but America must take great care to ensure that peace does not become a victim of the inherent malice of a third party."

He noted that the occupation will "strive to prevent the understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and America from leading to an agreement."



Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and a military advisor to the Leader, offered a more comprehensive assessment of the strategic landscape.

He argued that a combination of factors has driven the US-"Israeli" alliance into a dead end during the current conflict.

Rezaei cited multiple factors behind what he described as the enemy’s stalemate, including internal political turmoil in the US, exhaustion and low readiness among US military personnel, the lack of a viable military solution for the Strait of Hormuz—a key global oil shipping route—obstruction faced by the US administration in Congress, and growing international pressure alongside limited support from Washington’s allies.

“The US-'Israeli' enemy realized from the fifteenth day of the third imposed war that control of the situation had slipped from their hands,” Rezaei stated, referencing Iran’s perspective on the ongoing conflict.

Rezaei additionally stressed that “war and defense are not over yet” and called on the Iranian people to remain engaged and vigilant, while emphasizing that Iran’s armed forces had delivered a “blow to the most advanced and modern US technologies."

He asserted that Iran’s international standing had been elevated as a result of the conflict.

Addressing the ongoing negotiations, Rezaei laid out clear conditions for any final agreement. He insisted that any text being prepared must “secure the rights of the Iranian people and the resistance front,” adding that the draft must be “precise from both technical and legal perspectives” and fully aligned with Iran’s demands.