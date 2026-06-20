Full Speech of Sheikh Qassem at the Central Ashura Council [Muharram 4]

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem at the Central Ashura Council on June 19, 2026 [Muharram 4, 1448 AH].

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and peace be upon the noblest of creation, our master, beloved and leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, and upon his pure and immaculate family, his righteous and chosen companions, and upon all prophets and righteous people until the Day of Judgment.

Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah. Peace be upon you, O son of the Messenger of Allah. Peace be upon you, O son of the Commander of the Faithful, chief of the Prophet’s successor. Peace be upon you, O son of Fatimah al-Zahra, the doyenne of the women of the worlds. Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah, and upon the souls that gathered in your courtyard. May Allah’s peace be upon you as long as I live and as long as night and day endure, and may Allah never make this the last of my visit to you. Peace be upon Hussein, upon Ali ibn al-Hussein, upon the sons of Hussein, and upon the companions of Hussein. Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Today, we will speak about the concept of victory—victory as understood through the guidance of Hussein, which is our path and reference. Commemorating these great memories, these noble and honorable stances, and this unparalleled example of sacrifice and devotion is of immense importance. No sacrifice before or after it has matched his sacrifice: the offering of blood and soul, the giving of everything a person possesses through complete devotion to Allah Almighty and obedience to His commands.

Hussein is our path. How do we achieve victory through Hussein? And what does victory mean under the banner “Hussein Is Our Path”?

I will discuss five criteria that explain the meaning of victory from the perspective of “Hussein Is Our Path.”

First: The very fact that we have adopted “Hussein Is Our Path” is itself a victory. Why? Because this authentic Islamic path is a victorious path. It is the implementation of the commands of Allah, the Creator, for the benefit of humanity.

We build our lives upon obedience to Allah, integrity, noble morals, justice, proper upbringing and righteous deeds. Such a life is pure, exemplary, and pioneering. Anyone whose life is founded upon righteousness and noble character has already achieved victory, because they have lived according to the divine principles that elevate human beings to the ranks of the great when they properly apply God’s law in their lives.

As Hezbollah in Lebanon, we have embraced this project. We believe that “Hussein Is Our Path” means that Muhammad is our path, that Islam is our path and that the religion of Allah Almighty is our path.

This belief is reflected in the way we conduct ourselves. We raise our children to be obedient to Allah and to uphold noble values. As a group within our country, we work alongside the existing political and sectarian parties within the framework of the laws in force, respecting them and acting accordingly.

We have committed ourselves to the Taif Agreement and to the Constitution, considering them the governing reference for all internal relations. On this basis, we have confined political disagreements to the framework of national unity, meaning that opposition, support, and debate should not destroy mutual respect and goodwill. Our country must be protected and preserved.

We believed in liberating the land, established a resistance movement, and directed our weapons against this enemy in order to expel it from our territory without allowing any internal repercussions. We also cooperated with those who share our vision in confronting a common enemy.

Thus, the entire project carried by Hezbollah in Lebanon falls under the banner of “Hussein Is Our Path.” In other words, the principles and ideas from which we proceed are national, Islamic, humanitarian, and ethical principles—the highest values that can exist on earth. We express them through our conduct, behavior, and actions.

Since we act according to these principles under the banner of “Hussein Is Our Path,” this means that we are victorious in every step of our lives. We are always victorious. Why? Because we are doing what is right, and whoever acts rightly is victorious.

Second: The second criterion is the rejection of oppression.

Allah Almighty created us as free human beings. Even Allah, the Creator who holds all things in His power, told mankind that He would not force them to choose a particular path: “There is no compulsion in religion.”

What should I do, O Lord? He tells man: “I have given you reason; use it to think and choose what you want. I advise you to be just and not oppressive. I advise you to be with Allah and not with Satan.” The choice, however, belongs to the human being.

We have chosen to reject oppression. We have chosen to be free. We have chosen not to accept subjugation, occupation, domination, or foreign tutelage. We have rejected projects imposed by others, as well as occupation and foreign control. We confront every form of cultural, political, educational, and moral dependency.

When the enemy confronts us with weapons, we confront it with weapons. When the enemy wages a soft war against us, we respond with a soft war of our own. When it seeks to impose its will upon us, we reject it and raise our voices using all available means that enable us to resist and confront it.

When we reject oppression, that itself is victory. Every step in which we say no to American tutelage is a victory. Every step in which we reject “Israeli” occupation is a victory. Every step in which we prevent anyone from forcing us to submit to what we regard as misguided ideas is a victory.

Therefore, the rejection of oppression is, in itself, a form of victory.

Third: We strive in the path of Allah to defend our principles, our lives, and the future of our generations.

The essence of the concept of jihad, according to the path of Hussein [AS], the path of Islam, the path of Muhammad, and the path of Ali, is to enable a person to protect their integrity and the choices they have made.

“By the soul and [the One] who fashioned it, then with the knowledge of right and wrong inspired it! Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul, and doomed is the one who corrupts it.” (As-Shams, 8)

The one who prospers and succeeds is the person who succeeds in the struggle against the self. Likewise, the one who prospers and succeeds is the one who succeeds in confronting the enemy.

Jihad is a fundamental component of victory. When we believe in jihad—both the struggle against the self and the struggle against the enemy—and act accordingly, this means that we are victorious.

As long as we strive against our own shortcomings, we are victorious. As long as we strive against the enemy, we are victorious.

How do we engage in jihad? Jihad takes different forms; it is not limited to a single expression. As stated in the well-known saying:

“Whoever among you sees a wrong should change it with his hand; if he cannot, then with his tongue; and if he cannot, then with his heart—and that is the weakest of faith.”

Sometimes we are able to fight. Sometimes we can speak out. At other times, we may be unable to take action and can only reject wrongdoing in our hearts. In all of these situations, we are engaged in jihad, each according to the circumstances and conditions they face.

Therefore, anyone who strives in any of these ways, within the limits of the circumstances in which they live, is victorious.

The tribes and factions united against the Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] in Medina, seeking to bring down the emerging Islamic state. He fought them there. Yet the same Prophet, while in Mecca, endured people placing thorns in his path, killing his companions, and committing very grave abuses. He remained patient because the circumstances were not conducive to confronting those disbelievers who were attacking him and his community.

Thus, he engaged in jihad through patience when patience was the appropriate form of jihad, and he engaged in jihad through fighting when fighting was the appropriate form of jihad.

Therefore, the very fact that a person embraces and believes in the principle of jihad means that they have achieved victory and remain victorious at all times.

Notice as well the Quranic expression that points to a broader and long-term horizon. Allah says:

“Permission [to fight back] is [hereby] granted to those being fought because they have been wronged, and Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them [prevail].” (Al-Hajj, 39)

In other words, one does not seek combat, take up arms, or engage in confrontation without cause. Rather, when there is aggression, it becomes natural to respond. Allah Almighty tells you: confront it, because you are free, dignified, and honorable. Allah grants permission when the appropriate time arrives.

Fourth: We do not fear death. This is an essential component of victory.

I would like to ask you: Why should we fear death? Why should we think that fear can keep death away?

Death is an appointed term, a fixed decree. As Allah Almighty says:

“When their appointed time comes, they can neither delay it by a single hour nor advance it.” (Al-Araf, 34)

Life and death are in the hands of Allah Almighty.

No matter what you do—whether you travel, stay put, come and go, speak or remain silent—nothing can alter the appointed term.

There is a well-known story that is often told about one of the prophets. It is said that the Angel of Death, Azrael, was sitting nearby and kept looking at one of the people present. The man became anxious and said to the prophet:

“He keeps looking at me, and I have become frightened because of the way he is staring at me.” The Prophet asked him, “Why?” The man replied, “I do not know, but my heart is trembling with fear.” The Prophet said, “God willing, all will be well.” Some time later, news spread that the man had died. The Prophet then thought to ask Azrael about him. He said: “This man was afraid of you and noticed you looking at him, though he did not know you were Azrael. What was the matter?” Azrael replied: “I was surprised that he was still sitting here, because I was supposed to take his soul in China.” The man then traveled to China, and there his soul was taken.

The point is that a person’s appointed term has nothing to do with whether they are afraid or not. Fear does not change destiny. Instead, fear only hinders a person from fully living their life.

We are a people who do not fear death.

The Commander of the Faithful, Ali [AS], said:

“One’s appointed term is sufficient as a guardian.”

When we do not fear death, we remain victorious in the face of those who threaten us with it. After all, what is the enemy’s most common means of intimidation? The threat of killing.

We say to such an enemy: Even if you try to kill me, you cannot do so unless my appointed time has come. If my term has not ended, you cannot take my life.

In this way, you deprive the enemy of the power to dictate the choice of death, because death is not in their hands—it is in the hands of Allah Almighty.

Throughout history, the sharpest weapon wielded by any enemy has been the threat of death. But when you believe that such threats have no decisive power and no real value, and you continue to take the necessary measures and act responsibly, the enemy is often unable to reach you as long as your appointed time has not arrived.

And even if you take every possible precaution—or fail to take them—and your appointed term has come, then death will occur regardless.

Therefore, the death with which the enemy seeks to frighten us is not truly a weapon. We nullify it; we break its power.

I say to you today: as a resistance movement, even if none of us remained because of the threat of death, and even if it became clear that all our appointed terms were near, we would still carry out our duty and responsibility. Therefore, we do not fear death.

Imam Hussein [AS] was martyred in what is regarded as the greatest martyrdom in history, yet Hussein was victorious.

Today, who is remembered? For more than 1,400 years, who has continued to be remembered? Who continues to inspire and educate generation after generation? Humanity continues to draw lessons from Hussein and his example.

Where is Yazid, the tyrant, today? He has been consigned to the dustbin of history and, of course, to Hell—a wretched destination.

Therefore, we do not fear death. And whoever does not fear death remains victorious at all times.

Fifth: There are no limits to sacrifice.

If a person cannot give a portion of themselves, they give or a portion of their wealth. Of course, there are people who give in that way, and may Allah reward them and grant them success. But I am speaking here about the standard we believe in—the highest level, the peak of devotion.

There are no limits to sacrificing oneself and wealth.

Look at the noble verse in which Allah Almighty says, as if He is offering a divine transaction: would you like to always be winners in this life and the Hereafter? Of course, O Lord—what could be better than that? We want to always be winners.

He says there is a deal, and if you enter into it, you will always be winners:

“Indeed Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their wealth in exchange for Paradise.” (At-Tawbah, 111)

Their lives and their wealth—not part of their lives and part of their wealth.

So, O Lord, You are buying from us—what is required from us in return?

He says:

“They fight in the cause of Allah, and kill or are killed.” (At-Tawbah, 111)

Meaning: you go forth and confront; you may be killed in this world, or you may kill.

“Indeed Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their wealth in exchange for Paradise. They fight in the way of Allah, and kill or are killed. It is a true promise binding upon Him in the Torah, the Gospel, and the Quran. And who is more faithful to his covenant than Allah? So rejoice in the bargain you have made. And that is the great success.” (At-Tawbah, 111)

We have five criteria, and all of them are standards of victory:

“Hussein is our path” is a standard of victory. “Rejection of oppression” is a standard of victory. “Striving in defense” is a standard of victory. “Not fearing death” is a standard of victory. “No limits to sacrifice” is a standard of victory.

When these five criteria come together in our position and practice, it means that we are always victorious.

The question arises here: how can we convince others that we have achieved victory?

People, stop trying to convince others. What matters is that we are convinced. We believe we are victorious—even if others tell us we are not. We won in 2006, and they still say we were not victorious.

Do not interpret victory according to their standards, which define it only as military dominance. No—there are many armies and states that achieved military victory but were unable to turn that victory into real gain or lasting success.

In our understanding, victory is defined by endurance and continuity. That is the true victory.

According to our standards, the enemy is defeated because it has not defeated our principles, not defeated our will, not defeated our convictions, not defeated our steadfastness, not defeated our continuity, and not prevented us from remaining present in the field and bearing all difficulties and sanctions.

From this perspective, do not worry whether others accept or reject the idea of victory. Some brothers sometimes ask me: “Your Eminence, how should we build a narrative of victory?”

There is no need to construct a narrative of victory. We are victory itself—through our presence, our narrative, our actions, and our resistance. And they are all full of defeat.

How can you convince someone who considers themselves defeated that they are actually victorious?

They ask another question: “Do you not take into account the heavy losses?” Yes, we do—but we consider those losses to be far less costly than surrender and defeat.

Look at history. When the followers of Mukhtar Al-Thaqafi surrendered, while he himself insisted on continuing the struggle, what was the outcome? Around seven thousand were killed and beheaded after being given assurances of safety and protection.

Look at the Sabra and Shatila massacre: when the Palestine Liberation Organization could no longer continue and withdrew, thousands of children, women, and men were slaughtered in Sabra and Shatila—around three to four thousand victims.

And of course, there are many similar examples throughout the world.

If we are capable of steadfastness, why should we surrender? If we possess the conditions that allow us to continue achieving results, then surrender is not a valid option.

In the media today, what strikes me is the following: someone is asked, “How should we respond to ‘Israeli’ aggression?” and he replies, “Before speaking about ‘Israeli’ aggression, aren’t you concerned that people’s homes have been destroyed?”

In other words, they shift the focus entirely to the destruction of homes. “You have such a big heart,” they say—but in reality, it is not a “big heart.” It is a distorted framing. It is an attempt to undermine this project, to provoke public anger so that people might turn against us.

But people will not turn against us, because these people are aligned with the path of Hussein. Those who follow the path of Hussein do not respond to those who follow the path of Yazid—understand this clearly and accept it as it is.

And I wish that if anyone asks you, “Where is your victory?” you would simply tell them to leave this matter aside and move on to other political discussions, because you will not reach a conclusion.

This is aggression—clear “Israeli” aggression. So why do you not fight? The ones who are failing to fight are the ones who are not fulfilling their duty and responsibility.

In any case, I invite you to preserve a fundamental principle known as the “principle of religious duty (taklif shar’i).” In other words, what is our responsibility? This principle is in fact the key.

You are not required to achieve victory according to the tools, ideas, or convictions of others. Rather, you are required to fulfill the path of God Almighty. True victory belongs to the project of God—He grants victory to those who fulfill their duty, while the outcome itself is with God Almighty.

There are a few verses I will recite so you can see this principle of duty in practice. What does Allah Almighty say?

“[So] fight them and Allah will punish them at your hands, put them to shame, help you overcome them, and soothe the hearts of the believers.” (At-Tawbah, 14)

He commands you to fight—the result comes afterward.

Second: The Messenger of Allah [PBUH] said: “Victory comes with patience, relief comes with hardship, and indeed with hardship comes ease.” This means that patience and endurance in confrontation are part of the path to victory—you must be patient.

In Nahj al-Balagha, the Commander of the Faithful, Ali [AS], said: “When Allah saw our sincerity, He sent down hardship upon our enemy and granted us victory until Islam became established.” There is effort that must be made and sacrifices that must be offered, and only then does the result come, God willing.

Imam Hussein [AS] said: “I see death as nothing but happiness, and life with the wrongdoers as nothing but misery.” Why? Because he is fulfilling his duty—this is his taklif. He was killed in the path of Allah, and that, for him, is victory.

Our Imam Khomeini (may God sanctify his soul) said: “Rise for God and revolt for the sake of God. If the uprising is divine, it is victorious—even if we are outwardly defeated, we are victorious; and even if we are not defeated, we are still victorious, because we acted for Allah Almighty.” This is the standard: fulfilling one’s duty.

Sayyed Hasan, our Sayyed, the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, that great, inspiring, divinely guided and steadfast leader, stated it clearly: “When we achieve victory, we achieve victory; and when we are martyred, we achieve victory.” He is a disciple of Imam Hussein [AS]; he is deeply rooted in his path and understands the meaning of these words.

So remember this well: we must fulfill our duty, and victory has different ranks in the sight of Allah Almighty. The levels of victory vary according to divine laws and divine support. Sometimes a person achieves material victory, sometimes military victory, sometimes victory through steadfastness in their position, sometimes victory by refusing to have their stance taken away in exchange for concessions.

Sometimes victory is achieved when a group is martyred and another remains to complete the path. Sometimes victory is achieved when a project is defeated in its aims. Victory has many forms—but in all cases, we are always victorious, God willing.

We may not always see a striking, material, decisive victory except with Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his appearance). However, we do witness different levels of victory being realized.

Every day that we continue is, in itself, a form of victory. As Allah Almighty says:

“Our word has already preceded for Our servants, the messengers, that indeed they would be victorious, and indeed Our forces will certainly prevail.” (As-Saffat, 171)

I will say something even more: the one who lives in a state of victory is already victorious. If you feel within yourself that you are victorious, then in reality you are victorious—even if mountains were falling upon your head—because you are right.

What matters is preventing the enemy from achieving its goals—that is victory. When the blood of martyrs ignites the hearts of believers with a sense of responsibility to safeguard trust and duty, that too is victory.

Do not argue with those who are enslaved to worldly life and defeated within themselves. Such people will never perceive victory, nor will they recognize it.

It is like a scanner: whatever you put into it, it only produces one output—defeat. So why ask them about victory at all? Leave it. Their mindset is defeat, their reasoning is defeat, and they will die carrying their own sense of loss and frustration.

As for us, we are in a continuous state of victory.

I say to you: raise your head—you are part of a resistance. God is the one who grants victory; do not compromise.

Third and finally, I would like to share with you what is happening to us, because amid this turmoil, war, and international pressure, there is something that people sometimes fail to understand correctly.

I tell you: we are going through the most dangerous phase in Lebanon’s history, the most dangerous project of American–“Israeli”–international conspiracy, and the most serious threat that could face our country, our children’s future, and our ideas.

I will outline the plan for you. What is this plan? But since we do not have much time, I will list 12 points of the scheme. God willing, those who analyze and study will be able to reach a conclusion.

First, the aim of this plan is to eliminate the resistance and its people, and to completely erase its presence from Lebanon. How is this achieved?

1- Through a criminal “Israeli” war on Lebanon that does not adhere to any constraints—killing civilians and children, widespread destruction, and committing atrocities on the level of the worst crimes in the world, all in order to force the resistance to submit. This has already been carried out, and the relevant decisions had already been taken.

2- The enemy and the United States withdrew from the 27-11 agreement after the fall of Syria, because they considered that the balance of power had changed. As a result, they refused to proceed with the plan or agreement that had previously been reached under the earlier balance of power.

3- They worked to make the political authority in Lebanon the front and umbrella through which—contrary to the Constitution—it carries out actions that lead to confrontation with the resistance and the weakening and eventual dismantling of the resistance, regardless of the cost. In this scenario, the political authority is expected to provide political cover for these actions.

4- Closing air, sea, and land routes to prevent the arrival of weapons, technology, and anything that could strengthen the resistance.

5- Blocking reconstruction so that people remain displaced and uprooted, and so that the resistance’s social environment turns against it.

6- Imposing a strict financial siege in order to prevent recovery and obstruct any possibility of rebuilding or recovery.

7- Inciting sedition to push the army against the Resistance; significant efforts were made in this regard, but—praise be to God—the awareness of the army and its leadership, along with objective circumstances, prevented this sedition from succeeding.

8- Pressuring Syria to intervene from the east and act as part of a pincer movement alongside “Israel” from the north, but—praise be to God—the Syrian leadership did not comply.

9- They worked to incite Sunni–Shia sectarian strife under the pretext of protecting the position of the Prime Minister through decisions taken against the resistance, but—praise be to God—everyone remained rational and this sedition did not succeed.

Here I would like to point out something, since it is not a separate issue: their attempts did not lead to Sunni–Shia or Christian–Shia sectarian conflict. Their idea was to create friction between Sunnis and Shia, and between the army and the resistance, with the expectation that some of those who present themselves as architects of a so-called “new Lebanese state” could exploit the situation.

Even in some reports that reached us, the Americans were criticizing them, saying: “You are achieving nothing.” And they would respond: “No, our intervention must be more carefully calibrated.”

I mention this here within the context of discussing sectarian strife, but in any case, these were not independent or decisive factors on their own.

10- They also relied on a form of international and Arab cover—provided by certain states—that applies pressure in all directions in favor of “Israel” against the resistance, under various titles and in different forms.

11- Intelligence agencies from around the world operate against us: they provide information, work across different countries, mobilize their capabilities, and offer media and political cover, while exerting pressure on the Lebanese state in order to besiege us.

12- And finally, the main point: the United States is the primary leadership that conducts this entire “orchestra” and plan. It directs it in all directions and uses all the resources available to it.

This is the conspiracy we are confronting. And by the way, we are aware of all of it—we follow it closely and we know the behind-the-scenes details they are working on. May God help us in the steps we take, which sometimes require patience, sometimes require struggle, sometimes require media engagement, sometimes political action, sometimes social presence, and so on. We do what we are enabled by God to do.

But this is the plan—a very large and extremely dangerous scheme.

We, what have we done? I will also mention 12 points:

1- We have a clear goal and strong project: our right to defend ourselves and liberate the land. This is our strength.

2- We reviewed the military structure and management methods, benefiting from what happened in the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Bas Battle], in a way that suits the potential new phase of confrontation.

3- We adjusted combat methods and developed the resistance’s military doctrine in line with experience and current conditions, including hit-and-run operations and non-static engagement on the ground.

4- We developed suitable weapon capabilities, including drones. All of this was arranged through the minds of our fighters.

5- We have the highest level of determination among martyrdom-seeking fighters—at the utmost level. The resistance fighter among us is something extraordinary: unmatched in history, unmatched in the present. There is nothing like this level of self-sacrificing commitment anywhere.

6- We worked to support the social situation of our people as much as possible, according to available resources, donations, religious dues, and Iranian support—everything that, praise be to God, was available.

7- We secured housing and rehabilitation for 300,000 families despite the ongoing siege. This is also part of protecting our environment and society.

8- We preserved the unity of the resistance forces: the unity of Amal Movement and Hezbollah, and all honorable allies with us. Everyone acted according to their capacity, but the core remained united. No one was able to create division between us despite many attempts, praise be to God.

9- We established a long-term plan. We did not say “let’s endure for a little while and then it will end.” No—we are very patient and we will continue.

10- We adopted ambiguity and silence in preparing for confrontation, and we still do, so the enemy does not know what we are doing. In any case, they were surprised by what happened, and all analysts say otherwise.

11- We made a Karbala-based decision. Do you know what a Karbala-based decision means? It means there is no limit. This Karbala decision is still in effect.

12- We were patient where patience was required, and we fought where fighting was required. For fifteen months, our patience was a form of struggle, and after that, on March 2, our fighting became direct combat, and there is no return to what was before March 2.

What is the outcome of this brief overview? Of course, this requires much more detail, but this is just so that people understand what is happening.

The “Israeli” project is now at its lowest point—it is begging for the most minimal outcome. The project of eliminating Hezbollah and entrenching occupation has failed, and the “Israeli” forces will be forced to withdraw from every last inch of our land.

Be assured that victory—in the sense of expelling the Israeli enemy from our land—will be achieved, God willing.

Raise your head—you are a resistance fighter. God is the One who grants victory; do not compromise.

Peace be upon you, O Aba Abdillah. Peace be upon you, O son of the Messenger of God. Peace be upon al-Hussein, upon Ali ibn al-Hussein, upon the sons of al-Hussein, and upon the companions of al-Hussein. And may the peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.