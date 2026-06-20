Ongoing ’Israeli’ Aggression on Lebanon Martyrs Two

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched a new wave of strikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday morning, martyring at least two people and continuing a pattern of attacks despite a ceasefire reportedly in place since April 17, 2026.

Moreover, an "Israeli" drone strike on the town of Kfar Rumman in the Nabatieh district martyred one person, identified by Lebanon’s National News Agency as a Lebanese Army soldier, with the area also coming under additional bombardment.

"Israeli" attacks also reportedly reached the city of Nabatieh, Nabatieh al Fawqa, Kfar Jouz, Habboush, Doueir, and Kfar Tebnit, all within the same district, along with the town of Barish in the Tyre district.

In the western Bekaa, an "Israeli" drone attack targeted a motorcycle in the town of Sohmor, martyring one person, as per reports.

Saturday's strikes followed a sharp escalation on Friday, when the IOF expanded its attacks to include several southern villages, the outskirts and northern entrance of Baalbek, and the Litani Riverbed near the town of Zellaya in the western Bekaa, attacks that resulted in massacres of civilians.

The bombardment continued even as Reuters reported that a ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Hezbollah had taken effect at 4 pm that day. Within moments of the so-called ceasefire taking hold, "Israeli" occupation warplanes launched more than 16 attacks on areas across the South.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health confirmed that the intensified aggression carried out from midnight through Friday afternoon martyred 47 people and injured 97 others, an updated toll showed.

The ministry put the cumulative toll of "Israeli" attacks between March 2 and June 19 at 3,980 martyred and 12,001 injured.

In a speech delivered Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that the Resistance will not surrender, stating that the death the enemy threatens them with is not something they dread.

He asserted that victory is defined by prevailing steadfastness, adding that losses, no matter how massive, are better than capitulation.

Sheikh Qassem explained that the campaign waged against Lebanon today aims to end the Resistance and eliminate its existence, warning that Lebanon is passing through the most dangerous phase in its history.

He affirmed that the Resistance has developed appropriate arms capabilities and drones through the ingenuity of its fighters, vowing that the "Israelis" will be forced out of every last inch of Lebanese land.