Pakistan Interior Minister Arrives in Tehran for High-Level Talks

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Saturday that Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi is expected to meet his Iranian counterpart and the Iranian foreign minister during his official visit to Tehran as part of high-level talks.

The spokesperson added that the meetings aim to strengthen bilateral coordination between Iran and Pakistan and address a range of shared political and security issues.

According to Iranian media, Naqvi departed earlier today for Tehran.

Sources also indicated that discussions are expected to touch on recent regional developments, including ongoing Iran–US consultations, as part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at stability and coordination across the region.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Switzerland today, according to a source familiar with the matter, although plans could still change.

Sources from mediating countries said Araghchi informed several counterparts that a ceasefire in Lebanon is a "make or break" issue for the future of US-Iran negotiations. Iranian officials have reportedly stressed that they want to see the ceasefire hold before traveling to Switzerland for talks.

Meanwhile, White House envoy Steve Witkoff headed to Switzerland for a potential first round of negotiations with Iran on a nuclear agreement, according to a US official cited by Axios. The official said that Jared Kushner has already arrived in Switzerland.

Additionally, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, one of the key mediators between Washington and Tehran, arrived in Switzerland earlier on Friday, signaling intensified diplomatic efforts to salvage the negotiations.