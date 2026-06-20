IOF Strikes Hit Residential Areas in Gaza City

By Staff, Agencies

Several Palestinians were martyred and others injured in "Israeli" occupation airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting residential apartments in the al-Sabra neighborhood and al-Thalathini Street in Gaza City.

According to field reports, "Israeli" strikes targeted a residential apartment in the al-Safadi building in the al-Sabra neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. The attack martyred two people, including a woman and a child, leaving at least four others injured, some in critical condition.

In a separate attack, another residential apartment on al-Thalathini Street in Gaza City was targeted, resulting in four martyrs and multiple injuries with varying severity, according to local sources.

Media reports from Gaza also confirmed the martyrdom of a Palestinian near the al-Saftawi intersection, north of Gaza City, following additional shelling.

"Israeli" tanks reportedly fired from positions south of Rafah and Khan Younis, while naval vessels carried out heavy shelling off the southern coast of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total martyrdom toll since October 7, 2023, has reached approximately 73,025 martyrs and 173,273 injuries, in what remains a preliminary count.

On a related note, the United Nations warned on Friday that Gaza's so-called "ceasefire" has become a "cruel and deadly illusion" for Palestinian children, as "Israeli" attacks continue to claim young lives while humanitarian agencies warn of worsening conditions caused by ongoing restrictions on aid and essential supplies.

Speaking from Amman during a UN press briefing in Geneva, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said 265 Palestinian children have been claimed across Gaza since the ceasefire was announced in October 2025, averaging one child martyred every day for more than eight months.

"For many, many months, the world has been told there is a ceasefire in Gaza. Yet for Palestinian children, this so-called ceasefire has become a cruel and deadly illusion," Elder said.

According to UNICEF, more than 400 Palestinian children have also been injured since the ceasefire was declared, many suffering catastrophic wounds. Elder cited the cases of a 12-year-old girl shot in the chest while inside her tent and a three-year-old girl shot in the face by fire from a quadcopter while inside her home.