Top UK Envoy Denounces Ben-Gvir’s Lebanon Statements

By Staff, Agencies

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned comments by "Israeli" minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who said “all of Lebanon must burn” following the killing of four "Israeli" troops in a retaliatory operation by Islamic Resistance fighters in Lebanon, Hezbollah, in southern Lebanon.

In a post published on the social media platform X, Cooper called the comments “a horrendous and abhorrent statement from an 'Israeli' minister who has rightly been sanctioned by the UK Government.”

Cooper further appealed to the "Israeli" occupation and Hezbollah to adhere to the ceasefire in Lebanon, and to avoid escalating tensions.

She emphasized the importance of “ensuring that all civilians are protected,” highlighting the necessity of preventing further violence while diplomatic efforts aim to stabilize the border situation.

Meanwhile, Doctors Without Borders [MSF] has criticized the recent shelling in Lebanon’s southern province of Nabatieh, labeling the assaults as “relentless” and “devastating.”

In a statement posted on social media, the medical group revealed that its teams on the ground described conditions as “resembling a death trap” since civilians are still exposed to continuous bombardments.

The MSF pointed out that individuals had been “caught under heavy shelling” and demanded immediate action to safeguard civilians and emergency personnel.

“The protection of civilians and first responders is essential, and there is an urgent need for unrestricted access for rescue teams,” the organization expressed, urging all parties involved to guarantee humanitarian access and ensure the safety of those addressing the attacks.

On Friday, two individuals lost their lives due to an "Israeli" drone strike in southern Lebanon, as reported by Lebanon’s official National News Agency [NNA], shortly after a ceasefire was announced by the United States between the “Israeli" occupation and Hezbollah.

The drone strike specifically targeted a motorcycle on the Zibdin-Nabatieh road, according to the agency.

Earlier that same day, the "Israeli" occupation conducted over 106 strikes throughout Lebanon, resulting in the martyrdom of 47 individuals and injuring 97 others.