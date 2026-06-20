Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room said the Resistance remains committed to the ceasefire despite repeated “Israeli” violations, stressing that its fighters remain fully prepared to confront any attempt by the enemy to advance further into Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

Once again, the “Israeli” enemy is resorting to false claims and fabricated accusations to justify its violations of a ceasefire that it has never truly respected, including the breaches it has committed since last night and throughout today.

The Islamic Resistance affirms that, since Friday evening, June 19, 2026, we have adhered to the ceasefire despite the enemy violating it from the very first moments. At the same time, we have kept our hand on the trigger, fully aware of the enemy’s long record of broken commitments and repeated acts of treachery.

Under the cover of the ceasefire, the enemy once again attempted last night to infiltrate the Ali Al-Taher Heights, a position that has remained beyond its reach despite repeated efforts to seize it.

When the infiltrating infantry force of the enemy army’s Commando Brigade entered an ambush prepared by our fighters, the mujahideen engaged it with appropriate weapons, scoring confirmed casualties, including a number of killed and wounded.

The Islamic Resistance declares that while we remain committed to the ceasefire, we will not tolerate any attempt by the enemy to seize additional territory or expand its occupation. Our fighters remain vigilant and fully prepared to confront any such aggression and to defend their land, their people and their homeland with the spirit of Karbala and unwavering determination, remaining faithful to our pledge with Allah and with our people, regardless of the sacrifices required.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}