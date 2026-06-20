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IRG Navy: Strait of Hormuz Closed to Shipping Amid Continued Aggression Against Lebanon

IRG Navy: Strait of Hormuz Closed to Shipping Amid Continued Aggression Against Lebanon
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Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed to maritime traffic, citing the Zionist entity’s crimes in Lebanon and the United States’ failure to uphold its commitments regarding the ceasefire.

The IRG Navy issued the following statement:

Due to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Lebanon and the United States’ failure to fulfill its obligations regarding the implementation of the ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz is now closed to all vessels.

We affirm that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed, and ships must not approach the area. Any vessel that does so will place its security at risk and may face serious danger.

 

Iran Lebanon strait of hormuz UnitedStates SouthLebanon IRG

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