IRG Navy: Strait of Hormuz Closed to Shipping Amid Continued Aggression Against Lebanon

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed to maritime traffic, citing the Zionist entity’s crimes in Lebanon and the United States’ failure to uphold its commitments regarding the ceasefire.

The IRG Navy issued the following statement: