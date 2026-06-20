Translated by Al-Ahed News

Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to shipping traffic, citing what it described as continued “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon and the United States’ failure to uphold its commitments under the agreement to end the war.

Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued the following statement:

{And if they break their oaths after their treaty and defame your religion, then fight the leaders of disbelief, for indeed, there are no oaths [sacred] to them; [fight them that] they might cease.} Surat At-Tawbah, Verse 12

Given the United States’ clear breach of its commitments and failure to implement the first provision of the agreement to end the war, and in response to the ongoing and repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist entity in southern Lebanon, accompanied by the brutal killing and displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents of this oppressed region, as well as the continued presence of occupying Zionist forces on Lebanese territory in the South, we announce that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to maritime traffic.

We further affirm that this measure constitutes the first phase of our response to the enemy’s breach of its commitments. Should these aggressions continue, additional steps will be planned and implemented in order to compel the enemy to fulfill its obligations and adhere to the agreements in place.