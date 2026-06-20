Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The Media Relations Unit rejected the false “Israeli” accusations that Hezbollah had violated the ceasefire, arguing that the occupation’s own actions demonstrate a systematic pattern of violations aimed at justifying continued attacks on Lebanon and undermining recent diplomatic understandings.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Amid the false claims and accusations that the “Israeli” enemy continues to promote regarding alleged Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire agreement, in an attempt to justify its ongoing attacks on Lebanon and the massacres it is committing against civilians, Hezbollah Media Relations affirm that these allegations are entirely baseless. They form part of the enemy’s continuing effort to mislead public opinion and its clear and exposed attempt to sabotage the agreement reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

Since dawn on Friday, documented “Israeli” violations and attacks have exceeded 300 incidents. These have included airstrikes by warplanes and drones, artillery shelling of various calibers, and the use of phosphorus munitions against more than 25 towns and villages, including the city of Nabatieh.

According to the figures available to us, these attacks have resulted in more than 111 martyrs and 176 wounded. Preliminary information also indicates that the enemy may have used internationally prohibited cluster munitions.

Since this morning alone, the number of violations and attacks has reached no fewer than 180 incidents, resulting in more than 28 martyrs, including three Lebanese Army personnel and 35 wounded.

It is an established fact that this deceitful and treacherous enemy has never honored the terms of any ceasefire agreement, whether those of November 27, 2024, April 8, 2026, the memorandum of understanding announced between Iran and the United States on June 14, 2026, or even the ceasefire announced yesterday, Friday, June 19, 2026. Instead, it has continued violating Lebanese sovereignty through airstrikes, shelling, the destruction of homes, the intimidation of civilians and the killing of innocent people.

These facts, visible to all, leave no doubt as to which side is violating the ceasefire and undermining existing understandings. What the “Israeli” enemy is carrying out can no longer be described merely as ceasefire violations. It constitutes a full-scale act of aggression and a continuation of the war in every sense of the word.

Accordingly, full responsibility rests with the “Israeli” occupation, whose officials repeatedly and publicly reject existing agreements and refuse to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory. We call on all governments and officials, foremost among them the United States, to exert pressure on the occupying entity to implement its commitments and end its attacks rather than directing accusations in every direction.

Hezbollah affirms that Lebanon, its people and its Resistance have the legitimate right to defend their land and sovereignty in the face of ongoing “Israeli” aggression and violations. No one has the right to strip them of that right, which is guaranteed under all legal and international frameworks. The enemy’s attempt to establish a permanent freedom of action for its continued attacks is unacceptable and will not go unanswered. The end of the occupation of our land is only a matter of time.