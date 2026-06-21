Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah said it has become increasingly clear that the rounds of direct negotiations undertaken by the Lebanese delegation in Washington amount to acquiescence to American dictates that undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty and push the country toward accommodation with the Zionist occupation.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

It has become clear beyond doubt that the rounds of direct negotiations to which the Lebanese delegation has been led in Washington serve only to endorse whatever terms and dictates the US administration chooses to impose, stripping Lebanon of its sovereignty and shifting its political position toward the camp of those seeking accommodation with the Zionist occupation and its illegitimate entity.

We do not expect any positive outcome whatsoever from these conciliatory negotiations. Their premise is fundamentally flawed and deeply troubling, and their ultimate objective is submission and surrender.

In Hezbollah, we once again condemn the course of direct negotiations with the Zionist enemy, the successive rounds of talks, and the consequences that flow from them. We also condemn their obstructive role, which undermines efforts to confront the enemy’s project and weakens the gains achieved through the sacrifices of our great people and the achievements of the Resistance on the battlefield.

Instead of squandering these sources of strength, the authorities could employ them as leverage to secure a complete and unconditional withdrawal from our Lebanese territory.

We consider the continued participation in direct negotiating sessions to be the implementation of orders issued by the US administration to the Lebanese authorities. Acting unilaterally and in isolation, these authorities continue to make decisions in violation of the National Pact, the Constitution and the law, while responding to an American and “Israeli” agenda that only increases the dangers facing Lebanon, its stability, its independence and its sovereignty.