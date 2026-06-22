Sheikh Qassem: ’Israel’ Failed to Eliminate the Resistance Through Its War on Iran

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Speaking during Central Ashura Council on the sixth of Muharram, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said the recent confrontation had exposed the limits of the US-backed “Israeli” strategy in the region, arguing that the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran failed to achieve its central objectives despite the scale of the aggression.

The Resistance leader stated that “Israel” had entered the conflict with the expectation that its war on Iran would bring an end to the Resistance movement across the region. However, he stressed that this objective was never realized, emphasizing that “Israel” had sought to eliminate the leading force of Resistance in the Arab world through its military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Addressing the outcome of the war, His Eminence asserted that “the military aggression failed to accomplish its stated objectives,” adding that despite this failure, “Israel” continued to wager on changing regional circumstances in an effort to recover politically and strategically from its setbacks.

Sheikh Qassem argued that the conflict ultimately strengthened Iran’s position despite the immense sacrifices it endured. “Iran emerged stronger from the conflict despite immense sacrifices,” he said, noting that the Islamic Republic had demonstrated its unwillingness to compromise on its rights while reaffirming both its regional influence and strategic standing.

Expanding on the broader implications of the war, the Hezbollah chief maintained that the campaign extended beyond Iran itself and formed part of a larger effort targeting the entire Resistance Axis. According to His Eminence, “there had been a broader effort to dismantle Hezbollah and the resistance movements in the region, but the project had ultimately failed.”

Turning to Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem highlighted the scale of the military campaign carried out against the country, stating that “nearly 10,000 airstrikes were carried out against Lebanon during the conflict.” Despite the heavy losses and sacrifices, he stressed that “the Resistance remained intact and operational,” describing this as further evidence of the failure of efforts aimed at breaking Hezbollah’s capabilities and will.

Building on that assessment, the Secretary General of Hezbollah declared that the region is now entering a fundamentally different phase. “Efforts to eliminate Iran and the Resistance axis in the region had failed,” he said, arguing that the Middle East is now witnessing the beginning of “a new phase shaped by the collapse of the American-‘Israeli’ project.”

Addressing the situation on the Lebanese front, His Eminence sharply criticized attempts to redefine the meaning of a ceasefire in a manner that would preserve “Israeli” military freedom of action. He stressed that “any ceasefire arrangement allowing ‘Israel’ to continue military operations at its discretion amounts to a continuation of aggression,” adding that such a formula is something Hezbollah “will not accept.”

The Resistance leader revealed that Hezbollah had consistently rejected similar proposals over the past fifteen months, explaining that “we rejected this formula throughout the 15 months following the November 27 ceasefire agreement because it did not guarantee a genuine end to hostilities.”

Sheikh Qassem further accused “Israel” of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on November 27, 2024. “We honored the ceasefire, while ‘Israel’ failed to uphold its commitments,” he said, reiterating that Hezbollah had repeatedly adhered to the terms of the agreement despite continued violations from the other side.

Elaborating on Hezbollah’s position, His Eminence stressed that “a true ceasefire means a complete end to the aggression.” He argued that any sustainable arrangement must include a total halt to military operations and create the conditions necessary for the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Lebanese territory.

The Hezbollah SG added that “a genuine ceasefire should involve the full cessation of military operations by air, land and sea,” alongside an end to demolitions, military incursions, and any continued presence in occupied areas. Anything short of that, he suggested, would merely institutionalize ongoing aggression under a different name.

Turning to Iran’s support for Lebanon throughout the conflict, Sheikh Qassem praised Tehran’s stance, saying that “Lebanon has strong reason to value Tehran’s position because it placed ending the aggression against Lebanon and defending the country among its foremost priorities.”

He then directed criticism toward Lebanese officials who advocate engagement with “Israel,” asking: “What has direct negotiations with ‘Israel’ accomplished other than making concessions to the other side?” He urged the Lebanese government to “take advantage of the efforts and actions of the Resistance and Iran in confronting the current challenges” rather than pursuing policies that have yielded no tangible gains.

In this context, His Eminence pointed to the strategic importance of regional pressure points, arguing that “the closure of the Strait of Hormuz represents a powerful tool,” and suggesting that the Lebanese state should recognize and benefit from the leverage such developments create.

The Hezbollah chief also underscored Washington’s central role in the conflict, stating that “the conflict would not have reached its current scale without US support.” He added that US President Donald Trump possesses the ability to end the aggression, insisting that Washington’s influence over “Israel” remains decisive.

Continuing along the same line, Sheikh Qassem stated that “if Trump decided to compel Netanyahu to halt the aggression, he would have no choice but to comply.” He dismissed arguments suggesting otherwise, saying it is misguided to believe that the US president lacks the power to stop the “Israeli” state if he chooses to do so.

Regarding the future of southern Lebanon, His Eminence asserted that “a continued presence on Lebanese territory is unsustainable,” stressing that there can be no so-called security zones as long as the “Israeli” occupation persists. He further expressed confidence that “Israel” would ultimately fail to maintain any long-term foothold in Lebanon.

“I believe ‘Israel’ will collapse from within and will not remain in Lebanon,” Sheikh Qassem declared.

Addressing domestic affairs, the Resistance leader emphasized that Lebanon’s future cannot be built on domination or exclusion. “No one will dominate anyone else in Lebanon,” he said, arguing that the country can only function through coexistence, partnership, and national unity among its various components.

He also called on Lebanese officials seeking to reduce tensions with the enemy not to do so at the expense of internal cohesion, stating: “Authorities seeking rapprochement with the enemy should not turn against their own people.”

Sheikh Qassem went on to reaffirm Hezbollah’s position regarding the role of the Lebanese state and its military institutions. “Lebanon has one national army responsible for protecting the country’s sovereignty,” he said, adding that Hezbollah coordinates with and operates through the army in matters related to national defense.

Concluding this segment of his remarks, His Eminence extended his greetings to Marada Movement leader and former minister Suleiman Frangieh, praising him for remaining steadfast in his convictions. “I salute Suleiman Frangieh, who was placed on US sanctions lists because of his commitment to his principles,” Sheikh Qassem said.