Iran Warns of Heavy, Regretful Response to Any Violation of US MoU

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s caretaker defense minister Brigadier General Sayyed Majid Ebnolreza warned that the Islamic Republic will deliver a “heavy and regretful” response to any violation of the recently signed memorandum of understanding with the United States, stressing that Tehran’s armed forces have never trusted the “treacherous enemy” despite the diplomatic breakthrough.

Ebnolreza made the remarks during a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday, as the two sides discussed bilateral ties, regional developments and the implementation of the landmark agreement that ended the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran.

The call came just days after the MoU was finalized on June 19, and as Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf was holding follow-up talks with America in Switzerland.

The agreement, brokered by Pakistan, brought an immediate end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and lifted the US naval blockade of Iran.

General Ebnolreza emphasized that despite the signing of the MoU, Iran’s armed forces have not lowered their guard.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the signing of the memorandum, have never trusted the treacherous enemy,” he said, “and in the event of any violation of the provisions of the memorandum, there will be a heavy and regretful response.”

He also thanked Pakistan for its mediation efforts and for its steadfast support during the war.

“The government and nation of Iran will never forget the kindness and solidarity of their friends during difficult times,” he said.

The defense minister renewed Iran’s proposal for the formation of a “Regional Security Belt of the Islamic World,” involving countries such as Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and other Muslim states, to confront “Israeli” aggression and establish lasting stability.

Pakistan’s defense minister praised Iran’s resistance, describing the Iranian people and armed forces as “a rock standing against aggression” and vowing that the nature of their struggle “will be recorded in history.”

Both ministers strongly condemned “Israeli” atrocities in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Asif described the Zionist entity as a “cancerous tumor” in the region, stating that “the crimes of this regime over the past three years have exceeded all the crimes committed in the entire world.”

Pakistan played a pivotal role in facilitating the Iran-US MoU, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir mediating the talks.