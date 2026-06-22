Iran to Trump: Hormuz Decision Rests with Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in Iran’s parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, wrote in a X post that the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz are not beholden to US demands.

“You make threats; we take action,” Azizi said on Monday. “The Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates; these are Iranian sovereign waters, and the ultimate decision rests with the noble people of Iran and its brave armed forces.”

Iran closed the vital waterway on June 20 following “Israeli” strikes on Lebanese territory, and vessels will remain barred from traveling the strait until a ceasefire is properly put into practice.

“In light of the United States’ blatant violation of its commitments and breach of the provisions of Article One of the memorandum of understanding to end the war and in response to the ongoing and continuous violation of the ceasefire by the ‘Israeli’ entity in southern Lebanon, the continued brutal killing and forcible displacement of the Lebanese people, and its failure to withdraw from southern Lebanon, it is hereby announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to maritime navigation,” A statement by Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said.

On June 21, US President Donald Trump renewed threats against the Islamic Republic while Tehran and Washington were in the middle of diplomatic negotiations in Switzerland, stating in a social media post, “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

Trump later stated during an interview that if Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, “you won't have a country,” later threatening to take over the waterway.

These developments come amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Switzerland in an attempt to bring an end to the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon, which violates the memorandum of understanding signed last week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that significant progress was made towards the goal of ending the war in Lebanon, noting that intensive diplomatic engagement, with the backing of Pakistani and Qatari mediation, aided the advancement of discussions towards de-escalation and an end to military aggression.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also confirmed that Tehran's negotiating delegation concluded its job in Switzerland, noting that technical teams will continue working on remaining issues.

Baghaei said the negotiating sessions covered sensitive economic issues, including oil exports, sanctions relief, and access to frozen assets, adding that “good progress” was made in several areas.