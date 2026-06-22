Qaani To “Israel”: Leave South Lebanon or Face Repeat of 2000 Humiliation

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Al-Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, warned the “Israeli” occupation that remaining in southern Lebanon would lead to a repeat of the events of 2000, when “Israeli” occupation forces withdrew from the country.

Addressing the Zionist invaders and terrorists, Qaani said: “If you do not leave southern Lebanon on your own two feet, the epic of 2000 will be repeated again.”

Qaani further recalled that the year 2000 marked the moment when “Israeli” forces “fled in humiliation and disgrace from this land.”

He added: “Today too, if you insist on aggression and occupation, you will be expelled in humiliation and defeat. The choice is yours.”

The remarks come amid ongoing “Israeli” attacks on southern Lebanon and operations against the IOF from the Lebanese Resistance.

This comes as “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] carried out a fresh wave of attacks across southern Lebanon and western Beqaa on Saturday morning, martyring at least 37 people and extending a pattern of aggression that has persisted despite an alleged ceasefire in place since April 17, 2026.