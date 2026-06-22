Poll: UK Monarchy Support Falls to Record Low

By Staff, Agencies

Public support for the British monarchy has dropped to its lowest level in more than 30 years, according to a new poll.

Currently, fewer than half of Britons back retaining the institution, with support especially weak among younger generations.

Support for the monarchy has fallen steadily from a peak of 80% in 2012 to a record low of 55% in 2026, according to Ipsos—the lowest level since polling began in 1993 and well below the long-term average of 71%.

Support has fallen across all age groups but is weakest among 18-34-year-olds, with only a third backing the monarchy and 45% favoring a republic, according to Ipsos. Despite this, King Charles and Prince William remain broadly popular, with 60% and 71% of respondents respectively approving of their performance.

The monarchy’s image has also been damaged by Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with legal controversies surrounding the royal continuing to attract scrutiny.

Buckingham Palace said in February that the Royal Family would cooperate with any police investigation if approached, adding that the King’s thoughts remain with victims of all forms of abuse.

According to a poll conducted by YouGov in April, Mountbatten-Windsor remains the most disliked member of the family by a wide margin, with over 90% of Britons having a “negative” or “very negative” view of him.

The monarchy’s influence abroad has also waned, with some Commonwealth nations reconsidering ties to the Crown. Barbados became a republic in 2021, while a 2023 survey suggested several realms, including Canada and Australia, favored ending the monarchy’s role.