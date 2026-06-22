Six-Day State Funeral Schedule Announced Across Iran and Iraq for Imam Khamenei

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s commemoration headquarters has announced a six-day, multi-city funeral program for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, described in the report as a “martyred leader,” along with several other officials.

The ceremonies are set to begin with a two-day farewell event at Tehran’s Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5.

On July 6, a main funeral procession is planned in Tehran, during which the bodies of four additional individuals—Dr. Mesbah-ol-Hoda Bagheri, Sayyida Boshra Hosseini Khamenei, Zahra Haddad Adel and Zahra Mohammadi Golpaygani—will be carried alongside the leader’s remains.

On July 7, funeral prayers are scheduled in Qom, after which the procession will continue to Iraq on July 8, following requests from religious and political figures there. Ceremonies are expected in Najaf and Karbala, with exact arrangements to be announced by Iraqi authorities.

The burial is planned for July 9 at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, coinciding with the night of Imam Sajjad’s martyrdom.

Organizers say international delegations are expected to attend, and further commemorative events will be announced later. The official slogan for the ceremonies is “Must Rise,” while in Arab countries it is “Qumo lillah” [“Stand for God”].

Imam Khamenei and several family members were assassinated on February 28 in a US-“Israeli” act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.