Starmer Resigns as Labour Leadership Race Begins

By Staff, Agencies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday, saying he will fully support his successor.

Starmer said the question is no longer who could reform Labour and bring it to power, but whether he is best placed to lead the party into the next general election.

He added that he accepted in good faith the verdict on his leadership and insisted his decisions were made in the national interest, saying that he would resign as Labour leader.

he noted that he had informed the monarchy and would notify Labour’s National Executive Committee, with nominations opening on July 9 and a successor expected by the summer recess or, if contested, before Parliament returns in September.

UK media had speculated that Starmer would be announcing his resignation soon after he faced mounting criticism from Labour lawmakers, as well as a series of political setbacks that have weakened his position.

Andy Burnham’s return to Westminster after a by-election win has intensified Labour leadership speculation, with many viewing it as a potential challenge to Keir Starmer amid declining support.

The Greater Manchester mayor warned Labour had a “final chance to change,” though his positions on key policy areas remain unclear. Under party rules, he is now eligible to stand for leadership, with reports suggesting growing backing among MPs.

Labour’s crisis deepened after poor election results and internal disputes weakened Starmer’s leadership, with Burnham’s Makerfield win exposing party divisions and fueling talk of major change.