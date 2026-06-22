Zelensky Issues Ultimatum to Belarus Over Border Infrastructure and Russian Support

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has reiterated a warning to Belarus, stating that Ukraine may target communication infrastructure along the Belarusian border unless Minsk stops what he describes as support for Russia.

According to the report, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces could destroy communication relay stations along the roughly 1,000-kilometer Belarus–Ukraine border if President Alexander Lukashenko does not shut them down and demonstrate that Belarus is not assisting Russian military operations. He also accused Russia of using such infrastructure to coordinate drone attacks.

The statement follows claims of a recent drone strike on a school bus traveling from Belarus’s Gomel region toward Russia’s Black Sea coast, which allegedly resulted in casualties and injuries. Belarusian authorities have demanded explanations from Kiev , while Lukashenko warned that those trying to draw Belarus into the conflict would “pay dearly.”

Kiev has denied responsibility for the bus attack, but Zelensky has continued to pressure Minsk, reportedly giving it a one-week deadline to dismantle certain systems or face military action. He also accused Belarus of supplying energy resources to Russia, arguing this indirectly supports Moscow’s war effort.

Belarus, for its part, has maintained that it does not intend to enter the war and is not threatening other countries, emphasizing its stated preference for diplomacy. Lukashenko has also expressed willingness to meet Zelensky, an offer the Ukrainian president has reportedly declined, stating he prefers to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin instead.

The report further claims that Ukrainian military planners have identified multiple strategic targets within Belarus, though Belarusian officials have dismissed such threats and warned of potential consequences.