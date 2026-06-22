Iran FM: Progress in War Talks, Lebanon Ceasefire Key Test

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi praised Pakistan and Qatar’s “tireless” mediation efforts, saying major progress has been made toward ending the war, while stressing that the key test will be enforcing a ceasefire in Lebanon.

In a post on X early Monday, Araghchi said mediation had delivered progress on oil and petrochem exports, sanctions relief, asset releases, and reconstruction plans, adding that the first real test would be establishing a Lebanon de-confliction mechanism.

At the same time, Iranian officials confirmed that the first round of high-level talks with the United States in Switzerland ended with quadrilateral meetings suspended after Washington issued “threatening” remarks, though technical discussions will continue.

Speaking separately, Esmail Baghaei said the Swiss talks focused on monitoring US commitments under the June 18 MoU, adding that Iran withdrew from the quadrilateral format but remains open to implementation only if core conditions are met.

In addition, Baghaei noted progress on authorizing Iran’s oil sales, releasing frozen assets, and arranging safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, while stressing Iran’s cautious approach toward US commitments.

Meanwhile, Qatar and Pakistan said the talks concluded in a “positive and constructive” atmosphere, with progress on a High-Level Committee, a 60-day roadmap, and mechanisms covering nuclear talks, sanctions, monitoring, shipping security, and Lebanon de-confliction.

However, Iranian officials said progress stalled after the suspension of quadrilateral talks, insisting no deal is possible without full implementation of the MoU’s Lebanon ceasefire clause, amid continued strikes in Lebanon and rising tensions over Hormuz.