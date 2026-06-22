’Israeli’ Raids Across West Bank Martyr Two Teens, Detain Several

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] shot and martyred two young Palestinian men near the "Karmei Tzur" settlement in the southern West Bank amid "Israeli" ongoing aggression in the occupied territory.

Security and local sources identified the martyred individuals as 15-year-old Reda Sami Hassan Awad and Issa Arafat Ismail Awad,19, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

They both hailed from the town of Beit Ummar, north of the city of al-Khalil

Reports indicate that the IOF left the Palestinian teenagers bleeding before taking away their bodies. They did not allow Palestinian Red Crescent teams to reach them.

This comes as the West Bank experienced a significant escalation last night and in the early hours of Monday, involving both the IOF and extremist settlers.

In Nablus, a Palestinian woman sustained injuries after being assaulted by "Israeli" troops during a raid on the village of Kafr Qallil.

Additionally, the IOF detaineda young man from his residence in the al-Makhfiya neighborhood of Nablus City and conducted raids in other parts of the city and surrounding towns.

In Tulkarem, The IOF assaulted and injured a young man while storming the town of Saida and searching several homes.

The "Israeli" forces also invaded the towns of Bal’a and Illar in Tulkarem, although no arrests were reported.

In Jenin, a young man was detained by IOF following a raid on his home in the al-Kharuba neighborhood of the city.

Furthermore, Dr. Mazen al-Rantis was detained after an IOF raid on his residence in the village of Rantis.

In a separate incident, a group of extremist settlers set fire to multiple Palestinian vehicles in the village of Shuqba, situated west of Ramallah.

According to reports from "Israeli" and Palestinian rights organizations, there has been a notable increase in violence perpetrated by "Israeli" occupiers in the occupied West Bank in recent years, including assaults on Palestinian communities, agricultural land, and property.

Since October 8, 2023, at least 1,169 Palestinians have lost their lives, 12,666 have sustained injuries, around 23,000 have been detained, and approximately 33,000 have been displaced in the occupied West Bank amid intensified "Israeli" raids and settler attacks, according to Palestinian figures.