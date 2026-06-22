Zelensky Escalates Ultimatum Over Belarus Border Stations

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has reiterated his ultimatum to Belarus, warning of strikes on border relay stations after last week’s attack on a school bus.

Zelensky said on Sunday the Ukrainian military will bomb Belarusian communication towers along the 1,000-kilometer border unless President Alexander Lukashenko takes them offline and “proves” that he is not aiding Russia.

“At the intelligence and military levels, Belarus received a message: stop helping the Russians. The issue with the relay stations has been ongoing for a long time,” Zelensky said in a post on X, reiterating his claim that Russia is using the communication towers to coordinate drone strikes.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces targeted a school bus carrying children from the Gomel region of Belarus to Russia's Black Sea resort city of Gelendzhik with a drone, killing a coach's wife and injuring six others.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko demanded answers from Kiev regarding the drone strike on the school bus.

Lukashenko stated that those who seek to drag his nation into the conflict “will have to pay dearly for that.”

Belarus's Foreign Ministry also demanded a "comprehensive explanation" from the Ukrainians over the heinous attack targeting children.

Kiev has denied responsibility, and instead, Zelensky issued another ultimatum to the Belarusians to either dismantle the country's air defense system or be prepared for Ukrainian forces to come and destroy the radar defending its southern border.

“I think one week would be enough for him to accomplish this,” Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev. “If he does not do it, we will.”

Zelensky also accused Belarus of supplying Russia with energy that supports its war effort, urging Minsk to halt exports and saying it is “within its power” to do so.

Belarus has repeatedly said it has no intention of engaging in any war or threatening other countries, stressing it is not a party to the conflict. Since 2022, it has largely stayed out of the war, urging dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv and offering to support a diplomatic solution.

Separately, Lukashenko offered to meet Zelensky to discuss ending the conflict, but Zelensky declined, saying he prefers talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces reportedly identified around 500 potential targets in Belarus, prompting Lukashenko to warn that Belarus has its own “serious target” near the border, apparently referring to Kyiv.