Karbala and the Politics of Defiance

By Mohamad Hammoud

From the Seventh-Century Desert to the Swiss Alps, an Unyielding Theological Narrative Continues to Restructure the Balance of Middle Eastern Power

Many Western policymakers view the Middle East through military balances, economic pressure, and diplomatic leverage. Yet this framework often fails to explain why certain actors repeatedly absorb extraordinary costs without abandoning their positions. The answer lies in an event nearly fourteen centuries ago at Karbala. Surrounded by a vast Umayyad army and certain death, Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, rejected the demands of an oppressive caliphate and refused political capitulation for survival. In that moment, he declared “Hayhat minna zilla”—humiliation is far from us. This mandate frames resistance to oppression, where physical death is secondary to the preservation of dignity.

Negotiating with Shadows of Karbala

This refusal to bow under pressure was on display during recent peace talks in Switzerland. When US Vice President JD Vance arrived at Bürgenstock to present a 14-point plan, Iranian negotiators broke from the usual script. Unlike leaders eager for photo opportunities with Western officials, they kept their distance, choosing principle over publicity. When President Donald Trump threatened military strikes on social media, Tehran paused negotiations without hesitation. Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the threats as desperation- an echo of Hussein’s defiance. For Iran, avoiding such gestures signaled a clear message: sovereignty is not a bargaining chip for Western approval. In this moment, the Karbala legacy was not merely remembered- it shaped diplomacy itself: honor over compromise.

Lebanon’s Villages as Frontlines of Dignity

The same principle plays out far from the Swiss Alps- in the battered villages of southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah has built its identity on refusing surrender, regardless of cost. Western military planners often assume sustained destruction will erode public support for armed movements. But as The Guardian reported, “Israel’s” offensives since March have killed thousands and destroyed vital infrastructure. Still, there has been no political surrender.

For Hezbollah and its supporters, the loss of homes and livelihoods is not only tragedy but sacrifice that brings them closer to Imam Hussein’s stand at Karbala. Living with dignity, in this view, outweighs survival itself. This reverses the logic of deterrence: destruction does not produce compliance, but resilience. Karbala’s legacy functions as psychological armor against Western-backed military pressure. In this framework, martyrdom is preferable to humiliation, and that belief shapes strategy and endurance.

The Divide Between State and Resistance

Lebanon faces a fundamental dilemma. On one side is a government reliant on international aid and Western approval, believing alignment with Washington is the surest path to stability—even through concessions. Its leaders prioritize these ties over dignity. On the other side stands a resistance movement that places dignity above all else, views foreign pressure with deep mistrust, and evaluates success through different standards. It looks to Iran with respect, seeing Tehran’s willingness to endure economic hardship and international isolation in order to support its regional allies.

This tension has shaped Lebanon’s modern political life. One vision argues that “accommodation” is necessary to preserve stability in a fragile country. The other argues that excessive accommodation invites external interference and erodes sovereignty. Both perspectives command substantial support, leaving Lebanon caught between competing definitions of national interest. The resulting friction reflects fundamentally different understandings of power in the region.

An Idea That Refuses to Disappear

Western governments often focus on military capabilities, economic indicators, and diplomatic deals, while underestimating the force of historical memory. Yet ideas can shape political outcomes as profoundly as armies or sanctions. The influence of Karbala demonstrates this. More than thirteen centuries after Imam Hussein’s stand, political movements, governments, and communities continue to interpret contemporary events through that lens. Whether or not one shares this worldview is secondary to its persistence. As long as key actors in the Middle East measure dignity, resistance, and sacrifice by the standards set at Karbala, external pressure alone will not determine outcomes. The lesson is not that power is irrelevant, but that it encounters limits when it collides with a political culture grounded in principle rather than negotiation or material calculation.

Conclusion

From Karbala to Swiss diplomacy, the same narrative endures: survival without dignity is no survival at all. Hussein’s sacrifice created a theological architecture that continues to challenge Western hegemony. Whether in Iran’s posture at negotiations or Hezbollah’s resilience under bombardment, refusal to accept humiliation remains a defining factor in regional power. As talks in Switzerland proceed, the legacy of Karbala remains a barrier to imperial dominance, showing that a seventh-century de