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Ben Gvir: Lebanon Should Be ‘Israel’s’ Playground!!
By Staff, Agencies
“Israel’s” so-called “national” security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, announced that the “Israeli” occupation army should continue operations in Lebanon despite pressure from the US.
Speaking to reporters, Ben-Gvir argued that “Israel” should make it clear to Trump that it “cannot agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon,” where more than 4,000 people have been martyred since “Israel” resumed its aggression.
He added that “Israel” should not withdraw its troops and allow Hezbollah to rearm.
Ben-Gvir described Lebanon as a “country that supports terrorism,” adding that “even with a smaller number of soldiers, we can achieve results if Lebanon is our playground.” He previously wrote on X that “all of Lebanon should burn”.
Under a US-Iranian memorandum of understanding signed last week, the sides declared an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”
On Monday, US Vice President J.D. Vance said “very good progress” was made on a deconfliction mechanism for Lebanon during talks with Iran in Switzerland. Mediators Qatar and Pakistan released a joint statement saying the parties “agreed on the creation of a deconfliction cell,” while technical talks on the issue will continue this week.
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