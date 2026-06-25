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Iran’s Pezeshkian: US Commitment to Obligations Will Determine If Talks Can Progress
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the importance of commitment to the agreed obligations to the progress of ongoing talks between Iran and the US on implementation of a recently signed memorandum of understanding.
"The effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation,” Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.
He further stated that “Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities,” adding that “Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations.”
The remarks came amid repeated observations made by American officials, including US President Donald Trump, regarding the purported scope of the talks and their content.
The Islamic Republic has repeatedly rejected such counterproductive discourse, dismissing allegations of its agreeing to provisions outside the scope of the 14-point understanding.
The talks began on Sunday in Switzerland to address the manner of implementation of the Pakistan-mediated MoU.
That memorandum was recently signed by the Iranian and American presidents with the aim of ending the cycle arising out of the latest round of unprovoked American-"Israeli" aggression, which began targeting the Islamic Republic on February 28.
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