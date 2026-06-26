’Israeli’ Envoy Warns: Lebanon Talks on Brink of Collapse

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” officials expressed growing concern over the direction of direct talks with Lebanon, warning they could collapse following the Iran–United States memorandum of agreement [MoU].

Speaking during the fifth round of US-mediated talks in Washington on Tuesday, "Israeli" Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter described the process as being in a "train wreck," arguing that the objectives that had guided previous rounds of negotiations were at risk of being abandoned.

"This is the fifth round of talks, and I have to say, we are in a train wreck," Leiter said, adding that earlier discussions had been based on a shared understanding aimed at advancing so-called security arrangements between Lebanon and the "Israeli" occupation.

According to Leiter, previous rounds were conducted under the assumption that Iran's ties with Lebanon would be reduced and that Hezbollah's role would be a central issue in the negotiations.

"The premise was that Iran is out, and that the central discussion is about Lebanon and Hezbollah, not about how much Iran can restrain Hezbollah," the "Israeli" diplomat said, after Tehran forced a ceasefire in Lebanon in its negotiations with Washington.

The "Israeli" ambassador further commented on ongoing Iran-US engagement, claiming that "Tel Aviv" supports a potential deal while insisting that any agreement should involve constraints on the Resistance Front.

It is worth noting that the MoU, signed between Iran and the US, made no mention of Iran's regional alliances. Instead, the understanding called for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts in the region.

"'Israel' very much hopes the MOU will succeed," Leiter claimed, demanding that a final agreement should address Iran's nuclear program, missile capabilities, and regional influence.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar echoed similar positions during a conference in occupied al-Quds, describing Hezbollah as the primary challenge facing both Lebanon and the "Israeli" occupation.

"The problem was and remains Hezbollah, for Lebanon and for 'Israel'," Sa'ar said, claiming that the Islamic Resistance represented an obstacle to Lebanon's independence and to "Israeli" security.

Sa'ar also rejected accusations that "Israel" has violated Lebanese sovereignty through its repeated military aggression and occupation of Lebanese territory, instead blaming Hezbollah and Iran for undermining Lebanese sovereignty.

The latest round of negotiations comes amid ongoing direct talks between Lebanese and "Israeli" representatives in Washington. Hezbollah has previously condemned the negotiations, stressing that no positive outcome can emerge from "reconciliatory negotiations" whose foundations and objectives are aimed at securing submission and surrender.