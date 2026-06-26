Lebanon–’Israel’ Talks Resume, Focus on Withdrawal and Security

By Staff, Agencies

The latest direct Lebanon–“Israel” talks in Washington focused on political and security issues, including mechanisms for an "Israeli" withdrawal from southern Lebanon, amid continued "Israeli" ceasefire violations.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency [NNA], "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] opened fire in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, martyring two people and wounding another, despite a significant decline in "Israeli" attacks since Saturday.

Lebanese and "Israeli" delegations reportedly held a meeting at the US State Department, followed by separate political and military sessions. The negotiators discussed a draft declaration of intent covering a range of political and security files.

The first session of talks concluded after eight hours, according to reports, with negotiations set to resume on Wednesday afternoon with the participation of the Lebanese military delegation.

Discussions reportedly addressed the mechanism and timeline for an "Israeli" withdrawal from remaining positions in southern Lebanon, an issue that has remained a central point of contention since the ceasefire agreement entered into force.

The negotiations drew criticism from Hezbollah, which condemned the process and warned against expectations that it could produce favorable outcomes for Lebanon.

In a statement, the movement said that "no good whatsoever can be expected from these conciliatory negotiations," arguing that their foundations are "wrong and suspicious" and that their objective is "submission and surrender."

The talks come amid continued "Israeli" violations of Lebanese sovereignty and ongoing occupation of several areas in southern Lebanon despite repeated Lebanese demands for a complete withdrawal.

For his part, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem called for national cooperation with the Resistance, urging Lebanon’s army, people, and state to integrate its capabilities and stressing it remains ready to defend the country against "Israeli" threats.