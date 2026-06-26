Pezeshkian: Iran’s Defense, Deterrence Off the Table

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ruled out any talks on Iran’s defense and deterrence capabilities, saying its missile arsenal has helped prevent a fate similar to Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday, Pezeshkian affirmed that Iran would never discuss its military strength with any party, under any circumstances.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will never, under any conditions, hold talks with any side about its defense and deterrence capabilities," Pezeshkian said, according to IRNA.

The president further asserted the country’s military posture as fundamental to its sovereignty, arguing that its defensive weapons serve as a critical deterrent against external aggression.

He also rejected all calls for international discussions on Tehran’s ballistic missile program and broader defense strategy, stating that such demands are misplaced.

Pezeshkian also rebuked Western governments that present themselves as advocates of human rights, accusing them of hypocrisy, arguing that their stated principles were inconsistent with their policies and actions on the global stage.

Iran's President arrived in Pakistan on June 23, in a visit expected to focus on boosting the bilateral ties between the two nations, in addition to follow-up discussions on the US-Iran talks taking place in Switzerland.

Echoing Pezeshkian's statement, Pakistani Prime Minister said the memorandum of understanding [MoU] between Iran and the United States contains no reference to ballistic missiles and that the issue "was never part of the negotiations."

"If Iran possesses ballistic missiles for protection, many countries also possess such missiles," Sharif told reporters following his meeting with the Iranian president.

He said the agreement seeks to establish lasting peace in the region, adding, "The Iranian president and I will be an iron wall against anyone seeking to undermine it."

Sharif also stressed that Pakistan would stand by Iran and would not abandon the duties of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries, adding that Tehran and Islamabad are determined to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and economic development.