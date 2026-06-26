US Senate Approves Resolution Challenging Trump’s Authority to Wage War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate has approved a war powers resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from waging military aggression against Iran without congressional authorization, marking a significant political rebuke of the administration's military adventurism.

The measure passed on Tuesday in a 50-48 vote, with four Republican senators joining Democrats in support of the resolution.

Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Rand Paul of Kentucky broke ranks with their party to back the measure, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against it.

The resolution would require the president to seek authorization from Congress before using military force against Iran.

The Senate vote follows the House of Representatives' approval of the same measure earlier this month.

Although the resolution does not carry the force of law and does not require the president's signature, its passage represents a formal expression of congressional opposition to such aggression.

Trump announced a ceasefire in the latest round of unprovoked American-"Israeli" aggression against the Islamic Republic on April 7.

The announcement followed at least 100 rounds of decisive and successful Iranian reprisal against sensitive and strategic American and "Israeli" targets throughout the region. It also ensued Tehran's closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies, a move that unleashed shockwaves onto the global energy markets.

Tehran and Washington recently signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the cycle arising out of the aggression.

Over Sunday and Monday, the two sides held talks in Switzerland on implementation of the MoU amid the Islamic Republic's insistence on the other party's commitment to its obligations under the understanding.

Among other things, Iran has laid serious emphasis on cessation of aggression on all fronts, including Lebanon, recognition and continuation of the Islamic Republic's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, removal of illegal sanctions, and unfreezing of the country's assets.