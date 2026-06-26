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UNDP: More Than 11000 Lebanese Building Destroyed by ‘Israel’
By Staff, Agencies
A UN agency and a Lebanese research center revealed that the direct damage to buildings in southern Lebanon during the “Israeli” aggression is estimated at around $1.38 billion.
“In total, 11,095 buildings were completely destroyed, impacting 17,891 housing units, while 2,242 buildings sustained partial damage... and 9,311 buildings incurred minor damage,” the United Nations Development Program [UNDP] and Lebanon’s government-linked National Council for Scientific Research [CNRS] said.
The findings were drawn from a “rapid building-level damage assessment” in southern Lebanon, which compared satellite imagery from late April, nearly two months into the war, with imagery from October 2025.
The assessment does not include damage from the most recent weeks of the ongoing “Israeli” aggression.
“Findings indicate that direct damage to buildings in south Lebanon is estimated at $1.38 billion,” the statement added.
“Israeli” warplanes have carried out relentless airstrikes across southern Lebanon while ground forces have infiltrated territory near the border, with bulldozers tearing down buildings and demolitions razing whole villages, increasingly following the Gaza playbook.
A CNN review of satellite imagery back in April revealed the scale of the destruction. Hundreds of buildings, most of which appear to be homes, have been either completely flattened or rendered uninhabitable. Satellite imagery and videos from after the April 16 "ceasefire" announcement show demolitions continuing, with excavators and armored vehicles clearly visible.
Rights groups have warned that “Israel's” aggression includes heavy strikes on critical infrastructure and healthcare facilities, the targeting of journalists, and psychological warfare against the Lebanese population.
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