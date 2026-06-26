Iran: Attacks on Lebanon Cross “Red Line”, Response Pledged

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, said Lebanon is included in the recent Iran–US memorandum of understanding [MoU], warning that Tehran will respond to any “Israeli” violations in Lebanese territory.

The top diplomat underlined that aggression targeting Lebanon, including the country's southern areas and the capital Beirut, constitute a "red line" for Iran, adding that the "Israeli" occupation's potential contraventions would warrant Iranian response.

Iran and the US signed the memorandum earlier this month, aimed at ending tensions following the latest US–"Israeli" attacks on Iran between February 28 and April 7. The MoU calls for a halt to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, according to Iran.

Bahreini noted that initiation of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on a potential official agreement is contingent upon complete implementation of several clauses of the understanding, including cessation of the aggression.

Tehran has insisted that the launch of the negotiations should also be preceded by realization of such imperatives as recognition and continuation of the Islamic Republic's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, removal of illegal sanctions, and unfreezing of Iranian assets.

Bahreini, meanwhile, noted that contrary to US claims, no discussions have taken place regarding permission for International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] inspectors to enter Iran, adding that the nuclear issue has been postponed to a later stage of talks.

Regarding the issue of unfreezing Iranian assets, Bahreini said, "Iran is the only country that will decide how to use its own assets. Therefore, I reject any claim [by Washington] that another country should have a role in these decisions or influence them."

Regarding Donald Trump’s threatening messages during talks in Switzerland on implementation of the MoU, he said these statements posed a very serious risk to the diplomatic process.