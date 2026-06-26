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France Hits Record Heat as 40 Drown During Deadly Heatwave

France Hits Record Heat as 40 Drown During Deadly Heatwave
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By Staff, Agencies

France recorded its hottest day since weather records began, as 40 people drowned in unsupervised swimming areas during an ongoing heatwave, The Guardian reported.

Authorities said most of the victims were young people, with drownings occurring over recent days as extreme temperatures persisted across the country.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said France was facing “an episode of exceptional intensity” and warned that heat-related pressures were affecting daily life and public safety, with temperatures exceeding 40C in parts of the country.

France’s national weather agency, Météo-France, said the heatwave set new records, with a provisional heat index reaching 29.8C and temperatures climbing to 44.3C in Pissos and 42.1C in Bordeaux. It also placed 54 departments under red alert, warning of “oppressive and exhausting” conditions.

The extreme weather disrupted transport and infrastructure, with authorities in the Paris region urging remote work and reduced travel as rail networks came under strain from extreme heat.

In southwestern France, a reactor at the Golfech nuclear power plant was shut down after cooling water temperatures exceeded safety limits.

Schools were also heavily affected, with around 1,350 closures reported nationwide as the heatwave continued.

The impact extended across Europe, with the UK issuing red heat warnings, Italy placing 15 cities under alerts and reporting hospital surges, Germany recording heat-related drowning deaths, and Spain experiencing prolonged extreme temperatures above 40C across much of the country.

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Last Update: 26-06-2026 Hour: 11:08 Beirut Timing

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