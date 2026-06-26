Niger Begins ICC Exit in Sovereignty Push

By Staff, Agencies

Niger has formally requested to withdraw from the International Criminal Court [ICC], advancing a joint decision with Mali and Burkina Faso as part of a broader Sahel push to assert sovereignty over Western-led institutions.

The Hague-based court said it received Niger's "instrument of withdrawal" on June 18. Under the Rome Statute, the move takes effect one year after notification, placing Niger's official exit date on June 18, 2027.

Until then, the ICC said Niger remains bound by its obligations under the court's founding treaty.

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso say their move reflects rejection of what they view as a politicized international justice system, accusing the ICC of disproportionately targeting African and Global South states while powerful countries remain outside its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Sahel bloc previously announced in 2025 that it no longer recognizes the court’s authority, describing it as an “instrument of neo-colonialist repression.”

In addition, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso said their ICC withdrawal is not a rejection of justice, but a push for national and regional mechanisms they argue are better suited to Sahel realities.

Looking ahead, the bloc plans to develop “indigenous mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice,” saying accountability should be handled through locally legitimate institutions.

In a broader context, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are deepening their break with Western-backed institutions, having left ECOWAS and formed the Confederation of Sahel States to strengthen regional cooperation and security. The bloc says the moves reflect a wider push to end external influence, particularly from France and Western powers.

Meanwhile, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso continue operations against al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, while rejecting ICC exit criticism and accusing foreign legal mechanisms of selective use and political pressure.

Notably, although Mali and Burkina Faso joined Niger in announcing the ICC exit, the court only confirmed Niger’s formal notice. Niger is set to become the third country to leave the ICC after Burundi and the Philippines, as part of a broader push to replace Western-led oversight with regional institutions.