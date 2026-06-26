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Who Won the War?: “Israeli” Public Opinion After the Iran War

Who Won the War?: “Israeli” Public Opinion After the Iran War
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents the shifting mood within “Israeli” society following the war against Iran, highlighting public perceptions of the war’s outcome, confidence in political leadership, and attitudes toward future regional policies.

The findings point to a significant erosion of public confidence, with large majorities questioning official narratives of success, criticizing the "Israeli" occuppation entity’s management of the war, and viewing Iran as the principal beneficiary of the war. The results also reflect growing uncertainty over security, declining support for Benjamin Netanyahu, and a perception that the war exposed the limits of deterrence and the effectiveness of "Israeli" strategic decision-making.

Who Won the War?: “Israeli” Public Opinion After the Iran War

Israel Iran zionist entity war on iran UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

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