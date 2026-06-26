Opposition Growing inside ‘Israel’: Families of Elite Soldiers Urge An End To War on Lebanon

By Staff

Signs of confusion and opposition to the course of the war in Lebanon continue to emerge within the “Israeli” entity.

This comes as the families of “Israeli” soldiers participating in aggression on Lebanon criticized the recent developments.

According to “Israel's” Channel 12, dozens of relatives of fighters from the Commando Brigade operating in Lebanon sent a letter to “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Israel Katz, and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

In the letter, they expressed their rejection of the battlefield reality facing their sons, arguing that the soldiers are “tied hands” due to the absence of a clear vision for ending the fighting or achieving its objectives.

The families stated that the soldiers are paying a heavy price under complex operational conditions and warned against sacrificing them because of political and external considerations that they say are influencing the course of events.

They further called for ministers whose children or grandchildren do not serve in the military not to be involved in decisions related to the war.

The letter criticized both the political and military leadership, asserting that the military operation in Lebanon lacks a clear objective and that keeping soldiers in a state of attrition and operational stagnation has become unacceptable.

The families called either for a decisive conclusion to the military campaign or for immediate efforts to end the fighting and bring the soldiers back.

According to the report, these views reflect growing concern within “Israeli” society over the continuation of the confrontation in Lebanon, at a time when casualties and battlefield setbacks are reportedly increasing amid ongoing fighting on the northern front.