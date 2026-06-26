UN Probe: “Israel” Commits Genocide Through Targeting Children in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

An independent UN inquiry has found that the “Israeli” occupation has deliberately targeted Palestinian children in Gaza, denouncing the ongoing actions as genocide.

The report by the UN independent international commission of inquiry examined violations against Palestinian children since the start of the war in Gaza, and said about 30% of the people martyred by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have been children.

A previous UN commission report said “Israel” committed genocide in Gaza and that senior officials, including Benjamin Netanyahu, incited such acts; Netanyahu is separately wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes.

“Israel” rejected the findings as a “libellous sham,” while continuing to face genocide reports alongside support from allies including the US and UK.

Legal and human rights experts, including UN investigators, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and genocide scholars, have concluded that “Israel” is intent on destroying Palestinians.

Genocide—established after World War II and the Holocaust—is defined under international law as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

The UN commission said Palestinian children were deliberately targeted and martyred during the war, including after a ceasefire in October 2025, and said this supports findings of genocidal intent by “Israeli” authorities in Gaza, according to chair Srinivasan Muralidhar.

The commission said IOF used high-payload weapons in densely populated areas despite rising child martyrs, concluding the attacks were intentional and that children were targeted as civilians were viewed as linked to Hamas and other armed groups.

Muralidhar said that by targeting children, "Israel" was undermining the capacity of the Palestinian people to exist and to determine their future.

The report said “Israel’s” actions in Gaza, including attacks, displacement, and an aid blockade, severely harmed children’s health, causing deaths and trauma, while also affecting newborn survival and leaving nearly all children in need of psychological support.

“Israel” said Hamas diverts humanitarian aid and fuel, while Hamas denies the claim and “Israel” has been said to restrict aid and fuel entering Gaza. The report also covers the occupied West Bank, where “Israel’s” continued control follows an ICJ ruling that the occupation is unlawful.

In the West Bank, including Al-Quds, the commission reported increased “Israeli” settler violence against Palestinian children and documented torture during arrests and detention, including forced stripping, beatings, and food deprivation, concluding these acts amount to crimes against humanity.