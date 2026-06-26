Two Martyred in ’Israeli’ Drone Strike Near Kfar Rumman, S Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Two people lost their lives on Wednesday after an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a vehicle near Kfar Rumman in southern Lebanon, according to Civil Defense officials, as ceasefire violations by the occupation entity continue unabated despite the Iran-US memorandum of understanding.

Both martyrs were reportedly targeted in a drone attack on an X5 vehicle on Tallet al-Dabsheh road near Dohat Kfar Rumman.

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] also opened fire on a vehicle in the Deir neighborhood in Nabatieh al-Fawqa and targeted another vehicle near the Lebanese army barracks area. No injuries were reported.

At the same time, an "Israeli" drone dropped two grenades in the town of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district, as per reports.

Separately, an IOF patrol accompanied by a D9 bulldozer advanced into the town of Ain Arab, only one day after the Lebanese Army reopened access to its residents for their return.

The patrol ordered the town's cleric to inform residents that they must flee their homes before 5:00 pm today, threatening to demolish them if they did not comply, in yet another screeching violation of the ceasefire terms.

The town is currently experiencing heightened tension and anxiety amid renewed "Israeli" threats and uncertainty over the fate of homes to which residents have only recently returned, according to the National News Agency.

For its part, Hezbollah issued a stark warning to the Zionist enemy on Tuesday, declaring that an earlier "Israeli" aggression that martyred two individuals in southern Lebanon constitutes a serious breach of the ceasefire in Lebanon, which the Islamic Resistance has adhered to thus far.

In an official statement, Hezbollah stated that at approximately 11:30 am local time, "the 'Israeli' enemy army opened fire with automatic rifles from between the homes toward a group of civilians in the Deir neighborhood of the city of Nabatieh," as they were "working to open the roads and recover the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble."

Hezbollah reported that "the treacherous assault carried out by the enemy army" resulted in the martyrdom of two civilian citizens, one of whom was a municipal employee, and left others wounded.

The statement then pivoted to a direct and pointed warning. "The Islamic Resistance warns," the text reads, "that what the enemy has done constitutes a flagrant violation of the ceasefire to which the Resistance has committed itself until now."