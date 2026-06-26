Macron Urges Strong Ceasefire, End to ’Israeli’ Presence

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon, stressing that it must be accompanied by the withdrawal of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and the immediate deployment of the Lebanese Army.

In a post on his official X account, Macron said he had conducted high-level discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

He reiterated France’s firm commitment to supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during those conversations.

“A strong ceasefire, which must be respected by all parties, must allow for a simultaneous process of 'Israeli' withdrawal from Lebanese territories and the redeployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces,” Macron stated.

Macron also said France is prepared to play an active role in supporting the transition on the ground.

He noted that Paris plans to mobilize international partners in the coming weeks, working closely with the Lebanese government to bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces and address the urgent needs of forcibly displaced populations.

However, speaking of a ceasefire that must be respected by all parties, Macron failed to point out the “Israeli” violations committed on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, two people were martyred and a third was injured on Tuesday by gunfire from the IOF in southern Lebanon, according to the official National News Agency [NNA].

In detail, the NNA reported that two young men were martyred and a third was wounded when the IOF opened machine-gun fire toward them near a bulldozer working to open a road in the Deir neighborhood of the town of al-Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

This marks the first ceasefire violation by "Israel" to result in lives lost since the truce was announced on Sunday.

Separately, "Israeli" drones struck Kfar Tibnit and dropped sound bombs over the town, while similar sound-bomb attacks targeted Baraachit and Ayta al-Jabal.

In Hadatha, the IOF set fires on the town’s outskirts before withdrawing toward the town square.

For its part, Iranian pressure helped sustain the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon, with Tehran insisting on adherence to the US-Iran memorandum and linking its implementation to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the "Israeli" occupation is considering limited, largely symbolic withdrawals from occupied areas in South Lebanon, as US pressure for a broader troop withdrawal continues.