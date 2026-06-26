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IRG Navy Dismisses Proposed Hormuz Shipping Routes

IRG Navy Dismisses Proposed Hormuz Shipping Routes
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz depends on routes approved by Iran, rejecting new navigation lanes and urging vessels to coordinate with its authorities.

In a statement issued in the name of the IRG Navy, Tehran said that “some authorities” had recently announced new shipping routes in the strategic waterway “without informing or coordinating with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” saying the move is “unacceptable and completely dangerous.”

The statement stressed that the only authorized passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz are those designated by Iran, warning that navigation outside these channels is “very dangerous and prohibited.”

“All vessels are warned to strictly avoid any navigation outside the notified routes,” the IRG Navy said, adding that coordination via Channel 16 with Iranian naval forces is mandatory and that “violator vessels will be dealt with.”

The warning came amid renewed diplomatic activity involving Gulf states, Iran, and regional mediators aimed at reshaping maritime governance in the strait.

Meanwhile, Qatari and Omani officials are preparing new talks involving Iran, Iraq, and Gulf states on managing the Strait of Hormuz. Discussions are expected to address transit fees, maritime security, and navigation rules under a recent regional memorandum.

Separately, broader regional reconciliation talks are expected to be held in Riyadh involving Iran, Gulf Arab states, and other regional actors.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oman announced temporary shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, with vessels to receive coordinated navigation instructions. The move follows Iran-Oman talks on maritime management, safety, and keeping the strategic waterway open.

Iran strait of hormuz iranian navy gulf states Oman UnitedStates IRG

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