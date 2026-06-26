Trump Faces GOP Senate Pushback Over Save Act

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump is facing growing resistance from Republican senators over his push to advance the SAVE Act, highlighting a major internal party dispute, Axios reported Thursday.

At the center of the clash, Trump is pushing Congress to prioritize the SAVE Act, which would require voter ID and citizenship proof, but several GOP senators oppose changing Senate procedures to meet White House demands.

Meanwhile, the disagreement reflects broader tensions between Trump's political agenda and institutional concerns among Senate Republicans, many of whom argue that procedural realities limit the administration's ability to secure passage of the legislation.

The standoff has now escalated, with Trump’s SAVE Act push triggering a GOP Senate clash as lawmakers resist pressure to change Senate rules.

Beyond the legislation itself, a closed-door meeting exposed disputes over Iran-related briefings, while Senate leaders said the votes needed for Trump’s approach are lacking.

As a result, a growing bloc of Republican senators is challenging Trump on legislative and procedural issues, resisting efforts to weaken Senate rules such as the filibuster and blue-slip process.

The divide has also widened, revealing competing priorities within the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections.

While Trump continues to focus on advancing the SAVE Act and restructuring Senate procedures, some Republican lawmakers are reportedly seeking to center their messaging on economic concerns, affordability issues, and domestic policy.

The tension deepened further when Trump reportedly postponed support for a bipartisan housing package despite earlier White House praise, saying he would not sign the measure until the SAVE Act advances.

The episode underscores the challenges facing Republican leadership as it seeks to balance White House priorities with Senate realities and electoral considerations.