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US Eyes Turkey’s Return to F-35 Program

US Eyes Turkey’s Return to F-35 Program
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By Staff, Agencies

United States Vice President JD Vance said the White House is reviewing whether legal conditions allow Turkey to rejoin the F-35 program, despite Ankara’s 2019 purchase of Russian S-400 systems.

Speaking to reporters, Vance indicated that officials are examining the requirements mandated under US law before any potential transfer of the advanced combat aircraft can proceed.

"Pete and the entire team are reviewing this right now, because there are certain things that we have to certify have happened ... in order to comply with American law. The president has asked us to do that," Vance said.

The review comes amid long-standing tensions, as Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 system strained ties with NATO allies, particularly the US.

Since then, Washington has argued that operating the S-400 alongside the F-35 could threaten the fighter jet’s technology, leading to Turkey’s removal from the program.

For now, Vance has provided no timeline for the review, but any future sale would depend on legal and policy concerns linked to Ankara’s S-400 system.

turkey ankara armsale f35 fighter jets UnitedStates NATO

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